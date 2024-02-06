RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions London Lions – BC Wolves prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

London Lions – BC Wolves prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
London Lions vs BC Wolves prediction
London Lions London Lions
EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 14:30 London Lions - BC Wolves
London, Copper Box Arena
BC Wolves BC Wolves
Prediction on game W1(-10.5)
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the upcoming Wednesday, one of the matches of the 18th round of the EuroCup basketball tournament will take place. At the London "Copper Box Arena," the British London Lions will host BC Wolves from Lithuania. Will the "London Lions" manage to defeat the Lithuanians on their home turf? Our website's experts have prepared a prediction for this match.

London Lions

The team led by Petar Bozic has already secured a place in the playoffs. After 17 rounds, the "London Lions" occupy the third position in the group A standings. In these 17 matches, the British team has secured 12 victories, the same as Hapoel Tel Aviv. In their remote confrontation, these two clubs will decide who advances to the quarterfinals and who plays one more match. Interestingly, Hapoel will be a guest in Istanbul, where they will face Besiktas. During the past week, Petar Bozic's team secured a victory on the road against Slovenian Cedevita Olimpija (92:85) and then achieved two wins in the championship. Newcastle Eagles were defeated away (105:87), and Plymouth City Patriots (105:84) were also overcome.

BC Wolves

The "Wolves" spent a considerable time in the top six teams in their EuroCup group. However, a series of setbacks led Neda Pacyavicius's team to the seventh position, from which it is challenging to climb higher. A crucial moment was the away defeat to Promitheas (64:91) in mid-January. Last week, the Lithuanian club defeated the German Hamburg on their home court (94:84), marking their second consecutive victory in the EuroCup. If we consider the matches in the Lithuanian championship, the "Wolves" have four consecutive wins. Last weekend, BC Wolves defeated Pieno Zvaigzdes at home (94:79).

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The only encounter between the teams took place in the first round of the regular EuroCup championship when the "Lions" secured a victory in Vilnius with a score of 101:87.

London Lions – BC Wolves Prediction

In their home game, trailing by nine points during the first quarter, the "Wolves" managed to almost catch up with the opponent but stumbled in the second quarter, ending up trailing by 20 points. This determined the outcome of the match. Bookmakers have little doubt about the victory of the "London Lions." Our bet for this match is "London Lions to win with a handicap (-10.5)" with odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game W1(-10.5)
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024