London Lions – BC Wolves prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

In the upcoming Wednesday, one of the matches of the 18th round of the EuroCup basketball tournament will take place. At the London "Copper Box Arena," the British London Lions will host BC Wolves from Lithuania. Will the "London Lions" manage to defeat the Lithuanians on their home turf? Our website's experts have prepared a prediction for this match.

London Lions

The team led by Petar Bozic has already secured a place in the playoffs. After 17 rounds, the "London Lions" occupy the third position in the group A standings. In these 17 matches, the British team has secured 12 victories, the same as Hapoel Tel Aviv. In their remote confrontation, these two clubs will decide who advances to the quarterfinals and who plays one more match. Interestingly, Hapoel will be a guest in Istanbul, where they will face Besiktas. During the past week, Petar Bozic's team secured a victory on the road against Slovenian Cedevita Olimpija (92:85) and then achieved two wins in the championship. Newcastle Eagles were defeated away (105:87), and Plymouth City Patriots (105:84) were also overcome.

BC Wolves

The "Wolves" spent a considerable time in the top six teams in their EuroCup group. However, a series of setbacks led Neda Pacyavicius's team to the seventh position, from which it is challenging to climb higher. A crucial moment was the away defeat to Promitheas (64:91) in mid-January. Last week, the Lithuanian club defeated the German Hamburg on their home court (94:84), marking their second consecutive victory in the EuroCup. If we consider the matches in the Lithuanian championship, the "Wolves" have four consecutive wins. Last weekend, BC Wolves defeated Pieno Zvaigzdes at home (94:79).

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The only encounter between the teams took place in the first round of the regular EuroCup championship when the "Lions" secured a victory in Vilnius with a score of 101:87.

London Lions – BC Wolves Prediction

In their home game, trailing by nine points during the first quarter, the "Wolves" managed to almost catch up with the opponent but stumbled in the second quarter, ending up trailing by 20 points. This determined the outcome of the match. Bookmakers have little doubt about the victory of the "London Lions." Our bet for this match is "London Lions to win with a handicap (-10.5)" with odds of 1.63.