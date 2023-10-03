Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League, English Liverpool and Belgian Union Saint-Gilloise will play. The meeting will take place on October 5 at the Anfield Arena.

Liverpool

Last weekend was a very stressful weekend for the English team as they suffered their first defeat of the season. Liverpool lost in the match against Tottenham in the national championship.

In the first round of the Europa League group stage, Liverpool beat LASK from Austria with a score of 3:1 away, but overall this game confirmed that Liverpool's defense is showing an unstable game.

In nine matches of the new season in all tournaments, Liverpool managed to keep their goal intact only once. This is causing concern among the coaching staff and needs to be addressed. At the same time, the team scores on average almost 3 goals per match and this is a good result.

Union Saint-Gilloise

By the standards of the Belgian championship, this is a pretty strong team. This season they are showing good results in the domestic arena and scoring in almost every match.

In the Europa League, Union advanced through one round of qualifying, beating Lugano of Switzerland 3-0 on aggregate.

In the first round of the group stage, they managed to draw with Toulouse from France with a score of 1:1.

Match prediction

Of course, it will be difficult for the guests to score points in this meeting, but given the performance of Liverpool's defense, they should be able to score. I suggest you bet on the outcome - both teams will score in 1.9.