Main Predictions Liverpool vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Liverpool vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Liverpool vs Toulouse prediction
Liverpool Liverpool
Europa League Yesterday, 15:00 Liverpool - Toulouse
Finished
5 : 1
International, Liverpool, Anfield
Toulouse Toulouse
Diogo Jota
9’
Wataru Endo
30’
Darwin Nunez
34’
Ryan Gravenberch
65’
Mohamed Salah
90 + 3’
16’
Thijs Dallinga
In the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League, a meeting will take place in which Liverpool will host the French Toulouse. This match will see the contenders for the playoffs compete.

"Liverpool"

Liverpool is the leader of the group stage after two matches played, having the maximum number of points. In the first game, Liverpool beat the Austrian LASK 3:1 away without any problems, and then defeated Union Saint-Gilloise at home with a score of 2:0.

The British are generally having a good season and even in the domestic arena are among the contenders for the gold medals. In order to finally close the issue of leaving the group in the Europa League, they need to defeat Toulouse on their home field.

"Toulouse"

Toulouse are second in the group with four points after two games. In the first match, the French team drew 1:1 with Union Saint-Gilloise away in Belgium, and then defeated LASK at home with a score of 1:0.

In general, getting out of the group will be a great success for Toulouse, although, to be frank, there is currently no opponent in the quartet that could prevent the French from taking second place in the standings.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Predictably, Liverpool are considered the favorites of the match according to bookmakers. The English are unbeaten in the last three games. At the same time, Toulouse have not lost in their last four games. In 2008, the teams played each other twice and then Liverpool won both matches.

I believe that Liverpool should achieve a landslide victory in this match. I will bet on Liverpool to win by two goals (-1.5) with odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
