Liverpool vs Tottenham preview: will Arne Slot's team become champions?

Liverpool vs Tottenham preview: will Arne Slot's team become champions?

Kenley Ward
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction x.com/LFC
Liverpool Liverpool
English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Liverpool - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Tottenham Tottenham
On Sunday, April 27, in the 34th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool will face Tottenham at Anfield. The match kicks off at 17:30 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on the winner with a handicap in this match.

Fascinating facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Tottenham has lost 18 matches this Premier League season. The club's worst record in the current century.
  • Liverpool has suffered only 2 defeats this Premier League season.
  • Liverpool has won 6 consecutive home Premier League matches.
  • Tottenham has lost 7 of their last 10 away Premier League matches.
  • In the 17th round of this season, Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 6-3. They also met in the League Cup semi-finals, with Tottenham winning 1-0 at home and Liverpool triumphing in the return leg 4-0.

Match preview

Liverpool's situation is quite straightforward. In this game, Arne Slot's team only needs to earn one point to become Premier League champions. This would be the second time in the club's history, considering the period since the Premier League's inception. With 79 points, Liverpool leads the standings, and Arsenal, who dropped points against Crystal Palace (1-1) this round, is already 12 points behind.

If Liverpool succeeds in this task, the season for the Merseysiders will be virtually over. In all other tournaments, Liverpool has already ceased competition, so they can calmly play out the remaining four rounds and enjoy the accolades. But for this, they need not lose to Tottenham. In the previous round, Liverpool unexpectedly struggled to beat Leicester 1-0 thanks to a goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and before that, they overcame West Ham (1-2) and suffered a defeat to Fulham (2-3).

As for Tottenham, their situation is drastically different. The "Spurs" are having their worst Premier League season in many years - 37 points after 33 rounds and only 16th place. In light of this, it's astonishing that Tottenham has a positive goal difference of +10. This indicates a large number of narrow defeats, while their victories are confident.

In their last 5 Premier League matches, Ange Postecoglou's team has accumulated only 3 points - a win against Southampton 3-1. In the previous round, the "Spurs" lost to Nottingham Forest (1-2), and before that, they suffered a 2-4 defeat to Wolverhampton.

However, the Europa League could save Tottenham's season, as they have reached the semi-finals and will face modest Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt next Thursday. But English media report that even a Europa League victory might not save Ange Postecoglou from being sacked.

Probable lineups

  • Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota
  • Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Johnson

Prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham

For Liverpool, this match is one of the most important of the season, while for the "Spurs", it makes more sense to conserve energy for the Europa League. Plus, Anfield will be a significant factor, driving their team forward. I bet on a home win with a -2 handicap.

