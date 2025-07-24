Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 26, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Liverpool and Milan will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on the teams' attacking potential in this clash.

Liverpool

After a sensational campaign in the English Premier League, Arne Slot's men delivered a dominant performance, clinching the championship title well before the season's end. Even after securing the trophy, the Reds shifted into a more relaxed gear, but star Mohamed Salah kept on breaking records one after another.

As they gear up for the upcoming season, Liverpool have already kicked off their preseason with a 3-1 win over Preston in their first friendly. The Reds have four more exhibition matches on the schedule—against Milan, Yokohama Marinos, and two fixtures against Athletic Bilbao. After that, Liverpool will be eyeing their first piece of silverware in the season opener: the Super Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

The club has been busy in the transfer market, bringing in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht, Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, and both Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer. They’ve also added a new goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, whose deal was signed in advance. With fresh faces, new objectives, and sky-high ambitions, any Liverpool match promises to be a spectacle.

Milan

Unlike Liverpool, Milan can't look back on a season filled with success. Aside from their Supercoppa Italiana triumph over Inter, there were few bright spots for the Rossoneri. They lost the Coppa Italia final to Bologna 0-1 and finished only eighth in Serie A, missing out on European competitions for the next campaign—a true disaster for a club that not so long ago was a Champions League regular.

Milan have also started their preseason, playing a friendly against another English side, Arsenal, where they lost 0-1. Up next, the Rossoneri have exhibition games scheduled against Perth Glory from Australia, as well as Leeds and Chelsea from England.

The last time Liverpool and Milan met was last year in the Champions League group stage, where Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Probable lineups

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Tsimikas, Gomez, Stevenson, Bradley, Nioni, Gravenberch, Ngumoha, Szoboszlai, Salah, Chiesa.

Mamardashvili, Tsimikas, Gomez, Stevenson, Bradley, Nioni, Gravenberch, Ngumoha, Szoboszlai, Salah, Chiesa. Milan: Terracciano, Bartesaghi, Pavlovic, Thiaw, Tomori, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Musah, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Leão.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Liverpool have won the last 6 head-to-head matches.

The last 4 encounters between these teams have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in each of the last 4 meetings.

Liverpool vs Milan match prediction

These are two sides that know each other well—true giants of European football. A friendly is the perfect stage for new signings to make their mark and stake their claim. Head-to-head battles between Liverpool and Milan are always entertaining and high-scoring, and there’s every reason to expect this match will be no exception. We anticipate goals from both teams and a vibrant contest on the pitch. My bet for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.76.