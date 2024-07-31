Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On the night of Thursday, August 1, a friendly match will take place between Liverpool and Arsenal. The match will commence at 1:30 Central European Time, and experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this game.

Liverpool

At the conclusion of last season, Jürgen Klopp decided to leave Liverpool after seven and a half years at the club. He was succeeded by Dutch specialist Arne Slot, who previously worked with PSV. The Reds have begun their preparations for the new Premier League season and have already played their first match as part of their American tour. Many Premier League clubs are currently playing friendly matches in the USA, and Liverpool is no exception.

In their first friendly, the team faced La Liga's Real Betis. The Reds outplayed their opponents and secured a deserved, albeit narrow, 1-0 victory. Liverpool has three more matches ahead, against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Sevilla. Liverpool will start the official Premier League season with a game against newly promoted Ipswich.

Arsenal

Unlike Liverpool, the Gunners have already played two friendly matches. Mikel Arteta's team faced Bournemouth and Manchester United, winning both matches with the same scoreline of 2-1. Before the new season starts, Arsenal also has three more games, against Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, and Lyon, as part of the Emirates Cup. Additionally, Arsenal has made a significant transfer this summer, unlike Liverpool. The Gunners signed defender Riccardo Calafiori for €42 million. Arsenal will begin the new season with a match against Wolverhampton on August 17.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last head-to-head match between these teams ended with a 3-1 victory for Arsenal.

Arsenal is unbeaten in eight matches. The team has won seven of their last eight matches.

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Both teams are still gearing up for the new season and finding their rhythm, making it challenging to predict the result as there is no pressure on either side. Therefore, I expect the game to be high-scoring. My bet is on the total match score being over three.