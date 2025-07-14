RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025

Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Photo: bbc.com/ Author unknownn
Linfield
Linfield Linfield Schedule Linfield News Linfield Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
16 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Belfast, Windsor Park
Shelbourne
Shelbourne Shelbourne Schedule Shelbourne Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.83
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

The first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League will feature a showdown between Linfield and Shelbourne. The match will take place in Belfast on Wednesday, July 16, with kick-off scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on a low-scoring affair in this encounter.

Match preview

Linfield are the record champions of Northern Ireland and one of the country’s most consistent sides on the international stage. They regularly represent Northern Ireland in Champions League or Conference League qualifiers, though they’ve never reached the main stages of European competitions.

Last season, Linfield once again stormed to the national title with a commanding margin, cementing their status as domestic football’s dominant force. Their strengths: a well-drilled defense, a compact midfield, and reliability on set pieces.

In Europe, Linfield have rarely made it past the early qualifying rounds, yet they continue to chase the dream of reaching a group stage. In the first leg against Shelbourne, they suffered a narrow defeat but remain very much alive in the tie.

Notably, the winner of this tie will face Azerbaijan’s Qarabag in the next round, while the loser drops into the Conference League—albeit entering straight at the third qualifying round.

Shelbourne are one of Ireland’s oldest clubs, currently enjoying a steady return to prominence. In the 2024 season, they clinched their first league title in 18 years, earning a spot in Champions League qualifying.

Despite a limited budget, the “Shels” play smart, balanced football and adapt well to stronger opponents, often sitting deep and playing on the counter. Damien Duff, former Republic of Ireland international, left the club mid-season after a draw with Waterford.

His successor, O'Brien, has been tasked with bringing Shelbourne back into medal contention. Defending the league title is now out of reach, as with 13 matches remaining, the gap to the leaders looks daunting.

Shelbourne have never progressed beyond the third qualifying round in Europe nor reached the main draw of a continental competition. With a first-leg win under their belts, the Irish side are now tantalizingly close to the next round and a potential historic breakthrough.

Match facts

  • Linfield have lost just one of their last four matches.
  • Linfield are unbeaten at home since February.
  • Shelbourne are undefeated in their last four outings.
  • On the road, Shelbourne have drawn three of their last four matches.
  • Linfield average 2.2 goals per home game, while Shelbourne average 1 goal per away game.

Probable line-ups

  • Linfield: Johns, Orr, East, Hall, McCulloch, Mulgrew, Archer, McGee, Millar, Morrison, Fitzpatrick.
  • Shelbourne: Kearns, Ledwidge, Barrett, Norris, Caffrey, Coyle, Lunney, McEnroe, Wood, Kouts, Odubeko.

H2H

The sides have met just once in official competition: a 1-0 win for Shelbourne.

Prediction

Bookmakers are struggling to pick a favorite for the second leg, but overall faith in Linfield’s chances is muted. The visitors only need a draw to advance, so it’s likely they’ll try to keep things tight from the outset. Expect a tactical, low-scoring match, with the best value on under 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.83
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Haverfordwest vs Floriana prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 11:00 Haverfordwest County vs Floriana: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Haverfordwest Odds: 1.69 Floriana Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
98’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
80’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
47’
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
49’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
49’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores