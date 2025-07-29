Linfield vs Žalgiris preview, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Linfield will face Žalgiris. The match will take place in Belfast on Thursday, July 31. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the game’s goal tally.

Match preview

Linfield enters the new season as champions of Northern Ireland. In the last campaign, they confidently reclaimed the title from Larne, finishing a massive 22 points ahead in the final standings.

The domestic league is noticeably weaker than the top European competitions, which is why Linfield regularly exits the European qualifiers in the early stages. This season has been no exception, but after a two-year gap, the team has a good shot at reaching the third round.

Linfield are a force at their home ground, where even being reduced to ten men didn't stop them from avoiding defeat against Shelbourne in the Champions League. However, a loss on the road meant their run in Europe's top competition was cut short.

The first leg in Lithuania against Žalgiris ended goalless, a result that Linfield can certainly consider a positive. The home advantage in the return leg could prove crucial, with the Northern Irish side now considered favorites.

Žalgiris are Lithuania’s most decorated club, boasting significant experience in European competitions. The team regularly progresses through two or three qualifying rounds, and even reached the group stage of the Conference League in 2022.

In 2025, Žalgiris blend a stable core with technically gifted young players. They prefer to control possession and play a combination game, a style that stands in stark contrast to Linfield’s more direct approach.

That said, Žalgiris’ European campaign this season has been less than stellar. The Lithuanians surprisingly fell to Malta’s Hamrun in the Champions League qualifiers, despite a confident win at home.

The trip to Belfast will demand high intensity, especially to counter Linfield’s physical and aggressive style. Still, a slight edge in quality could help Žalgiris secure a positive result. It’s also worth noting that domestically, Žalgiris sit mid-table after 20 matches, with little hope of defending their title.

Match facts

Linfield are winless in their last six matches.

Linfield have scored just two goals in their last five games.

Both teams to score has failed to land in Žalgiris’ last five matches.

The Lithuanian side have just one away win in their previous five outings.

Linfield average 1 goal per game at home, while Žalgiris average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Linfield : Johns, Orr, Roscoe, East, Magee, Mulgrew, Shields, Archer, Offord, Millar, Fitzpatrick.

: Johns, Orr, Roscoe, East, Magee, Mulgrew, Shields, Archer, Offord, Millar, Fitzpatrick. Žalgiris: Olses, Dumancic, Kendysh, Jula, Tavares, Ofori, Salsinovic, Mutaci, Verbickas, Antal, Chol.

H2H

The teams have played three matches against each other: one draw and two Žalgiris wins.

The first leg ended 0-0.

Prediction

Both squads have individual attacking talent but also defensive frailties. Given the high stakes, a bet on under 2.5 goals seems reasonable. Expect a tense battle—I’m backing the total goals to stay under 2.5.