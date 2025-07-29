RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Linfield vs Žalgiris preview, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Linfield vs Žalgiris preview, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Linfield vs Zalgiris Vilnius prediction Photo: bbc.com/ Author unknownn
Linfield
Linfield Linfield Schedule Linfield News Linfield Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
31 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Belfast, Windsor Park
Zalgiris Vilnius
Zalgiris Vilnius Zalgiris Vilnius Schedule Zalgiris Vilnius News Zalgiris Vilnius Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Linfield will face Žalgiris. The match will take place in Belfast on Thursday, July 31. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the game’s goal tally.

Match preview

Linfield enters the new season as champions of Northern Ireland. In the last campaign, they confidently reclaimed the title from Larne, finishing a massive 22 points ahead in the final standings.

The domestic league is noticeably weaker than the top European competitions, which is why Linfield regularly exits the European qualifiers in the early stages. This season has been no exception, but after a two-year gap, the team has a good shot at reaching the third round.

Linfield are a force at their home ground, where even being reduced to ten men didn't stop them from avoiding defeat against Shelbourne in the Champions League. However, a loss on the road meant their run in Europe's top competition was cut short.

The first leg in Lithuania against Žalgiris ended goalless, a result that Linfield can certainly consider a positive. The home advantage in the return leg could prove crucial, with the Northern Irish side now considered favorites.

Žalgiris are Lithuania’s most decorated club, boasting significant experience in European competitions. The team regularly progresses through two or three qualifying rounds, and even reached the group stage of the Conference League in 2022.

In 2025, Žalgiris blend a stable core with technically gifted young players. They prefer to control possession and play a combination game, a style that stands in stark contrast to Linfield’s more direct approach.

That said, Žalgiris’ European campaign this season has been less than stellar. The Lithuanians surprisingly fell to Malta’s Hamrun in the Champions League qualifiers, despite a confident win at home.

The trip to Belfast will demand high intensity, especially to counter Linfield’s physical and aggressive style. Still, a slight edge in quality could help Žalgiris secure a positive result. It’s also worth noting that domestically, Žalgiris sit mid-table after 20 matches, with little hope of defending their title.

Match facts

  • Linfield are winless in their last six matches.
  • Linfield have scored just two goals in their last five games.
  • Both teams to score has failed to land in Žalgiris’ last five matches.
  • The Lithuanian side have just one away win in their previous five outings.
  • Linfield average 1 goal per game at home, while Žalgiris average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Linfield: Johns, Orr, Roscoe, East, Magee, Mulgrew, Shields, Archer, Offord, Millar, Fitzpatrick.
  • Žalgiris: Olses, Dumancic, Kendysh, Jula, Tavares, Ofori, Salsinovic, Mutaci, Verbickas, Antal, Chol.

H2H

  • The teams have played three matches against each other: one draw and two Žalgiris wins.
  • The first leg ended 0-0.

Prediction

Both squads have individual attacking talent but also defensive frailties. Given the high stakes, a bet on under 2.5 goals seems reasonable. Expect a tense battle—I’m backing the total goals to stay under 2.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
SD Raiders FC vs Macarthur FC prediction Australia Cup Today, 05:30 SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 SD Raiders FC Odds: 1.53 Macarthur FC Recommended Mostbet
Western United FC vs Sydney FC prediction Australia Cup Today, 05:30 Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup? Western United FC Odds: 1.4 Sydney FC Bet now Mostbet
Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction Australia Cup Today, 07:00 Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Olympic Kingsway Odds: 1.47 Melbourne Victory Bet now Melbet
Iberia 1999 vs FCI Levadia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 FCI Levadia Recommended Melbet
Drita vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League Today, 14:00 Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Drita Odds: 1.42 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 SC Feyenoord Odds: 1.5 Noordwijk Bet now 1xBet
FC Differdange 03 vs TNS prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 FC Differdange 03 Odds: 1.68 TNS Recommended Mostbet
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:30 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes Odds: 1.6 Olimpija Ljubljana Bet now 1xBet
FK Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps FC prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 29, 2025 FK Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.68 Lincoln Red Imps FC Bet now 1xBet
Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended 1xBet
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Toluca Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.68 Leon Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:17 Howe says Newcastle have received no offers for Isak Football news Today, 04:06 ‘Day one’: Erling Haaland arrives at Manchester City training base Football news Today, 04:05 What a twist! Barcelona are interested in Gabriel Jesus Football news Today, 03:48 Neymar could leave Santos and return to Europe Lifestyle Today, 03:38 Vinícius takes part in street football event with Nike in Los Angeles Football news Today, 03:26 Manchester United looking to hijack Hjulmand deal from Juventus Football news Today, 03:16 Official: Southampton sells their defender to a top club Football news Today, 02:41 Time to say goodbye! Florentino Pérez: "Vinicius' contract cannot be extended" Football news Today, 02:16 Desiree Ellis: "I think we gave it our all." Banyana Banyana head coach shares her thoughts on the recent tournament Football news Today, 01:34 Here we go! Daniele Ghilardi moves to Roma
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores