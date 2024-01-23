RU RU NG NG KE KE
Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska prediction
Linda Noskova Linda Noskova
Australian Open Today, 20:00 Linda Noskova - Dayana Yastremska
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Dayana Yastremska Dayana Yastremska
Prediction on game W2(+4,5)
Odds: 1.6
On January 24, at the Australian Open, all the semifinalists will be determined, and one of the tickets to the next round will be contested by Linda Noskova and Dayana Yastremska. Here is the match prediction.

Linda Noskova

The young Czech player has been one of the standout performers in this Australian Open, notably defeating the current world No. 1, Iga Swiatek. She also progressed past Bouzkova and Kessler. In her last match, Noskova faced the experienced Svitolina, and after winning the first three games of the third set, her opponent retired due to back pain. Currently, ranked 50th in the world, Noskova is expected to rise to the top 30, considering the live WTA rankings. At just 19 years old, her progress could be even more significant.

Dayana Yastremska

The Ukrainian tennis player is currently ranked 93rd in the world, making her the lowest-seeded player among the quarterfinalists. Yastremska started her journey in the qualifying rounds and, after a doping scandal, where she was eventually cleared, she is attempting to restart her career. In the main draw of the tournament, she defeated Vondrousova, Gracheva, Navarro, and in the last match, she managed to overcome Azarenka with a score of 7-6, 6-4. Yastremska is in excellent form and is capable of going even further.

Head-to-head history

The two players have never faced each other before, making their first encounter one of the most important in their careers.

Prediction for the Linda Noskova – Dayana Yastremska match

Both players have already achieved their best results in Grand Slams, but there is no reason for them to stop here. Reaching the semifinals is a realistic goal, and the winner will face the winner of the match between Kalinskaya and Zheng. Noskova is considered a slight favorite in this pairing, although Yastremska is certainly not inferior. We will place our bet on Yastremska to win with a +4.5 game handicap.

