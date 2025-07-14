Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur: can Lincoln hold on to their advantage and advance?

Prediction on game Win Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.92 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the UEFA Champions League qualification match, Lincoln Red Imps will host Vikingur on their home turf. The clash is set for Tuesday, July 15, at 17:30 Central European Time. Below is our pick for this encounter.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur: match facts and head-to-head

The first leg between these teams ended with a 3-2 win for Lincoln Red Imps.

Lincoln are currently on an eight-match winning streak.

Vikingur have lost their last two games and managed only one win in their previous four fixtures.

At home, Lincoln have lost just one out of their last ten matches.

Lincoln have scored at least once in 11 straight games, while Vikingur have conceded in four consecutive matches.

In their last ten outings, Lincoln Red Imps have not lost a single match without scoring.

Lincoln have kept a clean sheet in six of their previous ten games; Vikingur have managed three clean-sheet victories in that span.

This will be just the second official meeting in the history of these clubs.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur: match preview

Last season, Lincoln Red Imps clinched the championship after an incredible title race. Two teams finished level on points, but the Imps took the crown for a seventh straight year thanks to superior tiebreakers. Representing Gibraltar, Lincoln began their UEFA Champions League journey in the first qualifying round.

The same applies to the Faroe Islands’ representative. Vikingur claimed their domestic league title last year and are now targeting a Champions League breakthrough. The Faroese league is still in progress, but Vikingur have not been as dominant as before. After 16 rounds, they have 24 points, sitting fifth and trailing the leaders by 22 points.

The first leg saw all the main action unfold in the opening half, with five goals scored between the teams. Lincoln Red Imps ultimately secured a 3-2 win. Heading into the decisive home fixture, they hold a comfortable advantage and look to have a strong chance of progressing.

Probable lineups

Lincoln Red Imps: Santana; Toney, Muñoz, Torrilla, Rutjens; Britto, Lopez, Nano; De Barr, Victor, Gomez

Vikingur: Reynatrod; Johansson, Svensson, Gregersen, Skala; Atlason, Vatnhamar, Olsen; Johansen, Karlsberg, Radosavljevic

Prediction

The away win in the first leg has certainly boosted Lincoln Red Imps’ confidence. Playing at home, their chances of advancing to the next round of Champions League qualification are high. My pick: a home win at odds of 1.92.