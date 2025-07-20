Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-2) Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 22 at 18:00 Central European Time, Serbian side Crvena Zvezda kicks off their Champions League qualifying campaign with an away clash against Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps. Here's a breakdown and prediction for this intriguing match.



Match preview

Lincoln Red Imps, last season’s champions, have already cleared the first hurdle in this Champions League qualification. Besares’s team defeated Faroe Islands’ Vikingur 4-2 on aggregate.

The Gibraltar Premier Division has yet to kick off, so European competition remains the only match practice for the Red Imps before facing Crvena. In both legs against Vikingur, Lincoln looked to launch swift attacks right out of defense, moving the ball forward without lingering in midfield. They also relied heavily on set pieces, a strategy that paid off: Lopes netted the team’s opening goal from a corner. Lincoln can play with pace, though their defense can be shaky.

Crvena Zvezda will be playing only their second match of the season. Their curtain-raiser was a dominant 4-0 win over Javor in the opening round of the Serbian league, where the reigning champions dismantled their guests with ease.

In addition to their league triumph, Crvena also clinched the national cup, and they're riding a nine-match unbeaten streak in official competitions. Milojević’s men love to control possession, build fluid combinations, and aren’t afraid to shoot. A side like Lincoln Red Imps should be a comfortable match-up for the Belgrade giants.

Probable lineups

Lincoln Red Imps: Santana, Nano, Munoz, Ruthens, Garcia, Lopes, Britto, Torilla, Gomez, De Barr, Villacañas

Crvena Zvezda: Matheus, Sol, Milosavljević, Veljković, Tiknizyan, Slivić, Krunić, Milson, Ivanić, Ndiaye, Katai

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between these teams

Crvena Zvezda are unbeaten in their last 9 official matches

Lincoln Red Imps are on a nine-match winning streak

At least three goals were scored in 8 of Crvena’s last 10 matches

Prediction

I expect a powerful and vibrant performance from Crvena against a clearly weaker opponent. My prediction: Asian handicap Crvena (-2) at 1.9 odds.