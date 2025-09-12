Prediction on game Win Lille Odds: 1.81 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, as part of Ligue 1's fourth round, Lille and Toulouse will go head-to-head. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for this clash.

Lille

Lille enters this fixture in terrific form. After narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot last season and securing a Europa League berth, Lille have started the new campaign with confidence. The team remains unbeaten after three rounds: they drew 3-3 away at Brest in the opener, edged Monaco 1-0 at home, and then thrashed Lorient 7-1 in their most recent outing. As a result, Lille currently sit third in the standings with 7 points.

Their home form is equally impressive—unbeaten in their last five matches at their own stadium, with four wins and one draw. In head-to-head clashes with Toulouse at home, Lille have maintained their dominance: three wins and a draw in the last four meetings. Three of those four matches saw over 2.5 goals, and in the last three encounters, both sides found the net.

Toulouse

Toulouse approach the new season with renewed optimism after finishing mid-table in tenth place last campaign. They were 15 points off the European spots and comfortably clear of the relegation zone. The team ended last season on a high, going unbeaten in their final four league matches.

This season's start can also be considered a success: Toulouse claimed two 1-0 victories—away at Nice and at home against Brest (2-0). However, in their last outing, they fell 3-6 to PSG. Currently, Toulouse sit seventh in the table with six points.

Recent head-to-heads with Lille have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams frequently finding the net. Three of the last four encounters have gone over 2.5 goals. In the last seven meetings, Lille have clearly dominated, registering five wins, one draw, and only one defeat.

Probable lineups

Lille: Ozer, Perraud, Alexsandro, Ngoy, Meunier, Andre, Bouaddi, Haraldsson, Correia, Brucholm, Fernandez-Pardo.

Ozer, Perraud, Alexsandro, Ngoy, Meunier, Andre, Bouaddi, Haraldsson, Correia, Brucholm, Fernandez-Pardo. Toulouse: Rest, McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen, Sidibe, Caceres, Sauer, Metali, Dannum, Gboo, Magri.

Key stats and head-to-head

Lille have won 9 of their last 10 home matches.

Lille are unbeaten in their last 5 games.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Lille's last 4 matches.

Toulouse are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Toulouse have lost 3 of their last 4 away games.

Lille are unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches.

6 of the last 8 head-to-heads have seen over 2.5 goals.

Lille have won 3 of their last 4 home matches against Toulouse.

Prediction for Lille vs Toulouse

Lille come into this fixture as clear favorites. They are strong at home and in excellent form, riding a winning streak. In head-to-heads with Toulouse at home, Lille have also looked superior, delivering consistent and high-scoring performances. My bet for this match: Lille to win, with odds of 1.81.