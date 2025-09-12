RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lille vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 14, 2025

Lille vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 14, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Lille vs Toulouse prediction Photo: https://x.com/losclive/Author unknownn
Lille
Lille Lille Schedule Lille News Lille Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
14 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Toulouse
Toulouse Toulouse Schedule Toulouse News Toulouse Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Lille
Odds: 1.81
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, as part of Ligue 1's fourth round, Lille and Toulouse will go head-to-head. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for this clash.

Lille

Lille enters this fixture in terrific form. After narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot last season and securing a Europa League berth, Lille have started the new campaign with confidence. The team remains unbeaten after three rounds: they drew 3-3 away at Brest in the opener, edged Monaco 1-0 at home, and then thrashed Lorient 7-1 in their most recent outing. As a result, Lille currently sit third in the standings with 7 points.

Their home form is equally impressive—unbeaten in their last five matches at their own stadium, with four wins and one draw. In head-to-head clashes with Toulouse at home, Lille have maintained their dominance: three wins and a draw in the last four meetings. Three of those four matches saw over 2.5 goals, and in the last three encounters, both sides found the net.

Toulouse

Toulouse approach the new season with renewed optimism after finishing mid-table in tenth place last campaign. They were 15 points off the European spots and comfortably clear of the relegation zone. The team ended last season on a high, going unbeaten in their final four league matches.

This season's start can also be considered a success: Toulouse claimed two 1-0 victories—away at Nice and at home against Brest (2-0). However, in their last outing, they fell 3-6 to PSG. Currently, Toulouse sit seventh in the table with six points.

Recent head-to-heads with Lille have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams frequently finding the net. Three of the last four encounters have gone over 2.5 goals. In the last seven meetings, Lille have clearly dominated, registering five wins, one draw, and only one defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Lille: Ozer, Perraud, Alexsandro, Ngoy, Meunier, Andre, Bouaddi, Haraldsson, Correia, Brucholm, Fernandez-Pardo.
  • Toulouse: Rest, McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen, Sidibe, Caceres, Sauer, Metali, Dannum, Gboo, Magri.

Key stats and head-to-head

  • Lille have won 9 of their last 10 home matches.
  • Lille are unbeaten in their last 5 games.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Lille's last 4 matches.
  • Toulouse are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Toulouse have lost 3 of their last 4 away games.
  • Lille are unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches.
  • 6 of the last 8 head-to-heads have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Lille have won 3 of their last 4 home matches against Toulouse.

Prediction for Lille vs Toulouse

Lille come into this fixture as clear favorites. They are strong at home and in excellent form, riding a winning streak. In head-to-heads with Toulouse at home, Lille have also looked superior, delivering consistent and high-scoring performances. My bet for this match: Lille to win, with odds of 1.81.

Prediction on game Win Lille
Odds: 1.81
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Germany vs Finland prediction EuroBasket Today, 10:00 Germany vs Finland: prediction and betting tip for the match on September 12, 2025 Germany Odds: 1.78 Finland Recommended 1xBet
Greece vs Turkey prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Greece vs Turkey. Prediction and bet for the match on September 12, 2025 Greece Odds: 1.78 Turkey Bet now Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga? Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.5 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.56 Real Oviedo Bet now Melbet
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 Hoffenheim Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Recommended 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Bet now 1xBet
Fulham vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Fulham Odds: 2 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.81 Wolverhampton Recommended Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 El Gouna FC Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores