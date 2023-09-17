Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 1.676 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On September 20, Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Villeneuve d'Ascq) will host the match of the 1st round of the Europa Conference League, in which Lille will compete with Olimpija Ljubljana. The battle will start at 16:30 CET.

Lille



The club created a sensation two years ago, displacing PSG and winning the championship title in the French Ligue 1. It turned out to play well in the Champions League and win the Super Cup in 2021/2022, but “Les Dogues” “sank” right into the middle of the table in the national championship. Taking into account the higher mentioned results, the new coach, Paulo Fonseca, was expected to improve the performance in the next draw – his players rose to the 5th place. That was enough to start in the European competition now. It is only in the Conference League and the team had to start in the qualification. Having a controversial start in the new competition at the inner arena (for instance, there happened a 1-4 score in the struggle with Lorient), it managed to qualify for the European tournament after the confrontation with Rijeka – a strong 2-1 success at the home arena and a draw in Croatia.

Olimpija Ljubljana



The team took the first championship title in 5 years in the previous season – and the seventh in total. As a result, “the Dragons” will still play on the international stage in the autumn. To be honest, the Slovenian club disappointed rather than achieved success in the summer qualification. It goes without saying that it started optimistically: not only Latvian Valmiera (two successes with the same score – 2-1), but also, sensationally, Ludogorets (a 1-1 draw in Razgrad and a 2-1 victory at the home arena, where the Bulgarian rival did not score a penalty in the very end of the game) were overcome in the Champions League qualification. Still, then there were very strong opponents, first, Galatasaray (0-3 and 0-1) in the Champions League, then Qarabag in the Europa League (a 0-2 result at the home arena, after which the Azerbaijan club limited itself to only a draw). Thus, the team will have to be satisfied with only the youngest and weakest of the international tournaments in Europe.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The Slovenian club will come to visit its French opponent for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that “the Slovenians’” series of failures in the European competition will continue. Lille will play at the home arena, so, it is reasonable to bet on the French team with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

