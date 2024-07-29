Lille vs Celta Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.72 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On July 30, Lille and Celta will play their friendly match. Dailysports specialists have prepared their exclusive prediction for this event.

Lille

“Dogs” are actively preparing for the upcoming season, because the club will play in the Champions League qualification, it became possible, thanks to the fourth place in the last draw of the French Ligue 1.

This summer, Lille has already managed to hold five matches, in which suffered only one defeat, it was in the last meeting against Wolfsburg - 0:1. Before the mentioned failure, the team held four control meetings against Belgian clubs, against which there were two draws and two wins.

Celta

“Celestials” made their fans a little nervous last season, although in the end they took the 13th line, the gap from the danger zone amounted to 8 points. Striking for Celta turned out to be the finish, when they managed to score 7 points in three confrontations.

This summer the team held four friendlies, in which they looked solid, a draw against Benfica - 2:2, then beat Portuguese Vizela - 4:0, as well as Sporting Gijon - 2:1, in the last match defeated Gil Vicente with a score of 1:0. The club did not show much activity on the transfer market, they bought Nunez from Athletic Bilbao for 76 million euros and gave striker Larsen to Wolverhampton on loan for 3 million.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The clubs have crossed paths only once in history, 5 years ago Celta won 1-0 in a friendly.

Celta have scored in all friendlies this summer, while Lille have scored in four meetings out of five.

Bookmakers' quotes are W1 - 2.57, X - 3.35, W2 - 2.72.

Lille vs Celta Prediction

In this confrontation there is no favorite, both teams are playing well in control meetings this summer, so we should expect an interesting fight. The battle is sure to take place on the counter courses, for this reason looks acceptable bet on the exchange of goals.