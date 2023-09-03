RU RU NG NG
Libya
Africa Cup of Nations 06 sep 2023, 15:00 Libya - Equatorial Guinea
-
- : -
International,
Equatorial Guinea
Review Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.75

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On September 6, Martyrs of February Stadium (Benghazi) will host the match of the 6th round of the African Cup of Nations qualification, in which the Libya will compete with Equatorial Guinea. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Libya

The national team is based in North Africa, where there are enough strong national teams – Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia... Still, “the Mediterranean Knights” became an unpleasant exception, because they really did not achieve anything special. It is reasonable to note the final of the African Cup of Nations, but that success was in 1982, when the tournament was held in the country. As for the other achievements, there were only 2 exits to the group stage, in 2006 and in 2012, which ended with not reaching the play-offs. This time, as in 5 previous qualifications for the continental tournament, everything resulted in failures. Having started with a victory over another underdog of the quartet, Botswana, the Libyan team lost all 4 battles, dropping to the last place in the group. There is only one task left – to try at least to “slam the door” in the struggle with the favourite without changing the tournament position.

Equatorial Guinea


The team has only started playing in qualifying for the World Cup since the beginning of the current century. Moreover, it appeared in the African Cup of Nations only in 2012, where “the National Thunder” immediately reached the quarter-finals. Then the Guinean team made its way to the higher mentioned tournament two times more and was pretty good there: it took the 4th place in 2015 and was stopped in the quarter-finals again in the last but one year. One can already say that Juan Micha and his players are preparing for the next Cup of “the Black Continent”. The group started with a devastating defeat, a 0-4 one, made by Tunisia, but then it was followed by 4 victories in a row, which was enough to secure an early pass to the final draw. Fortunately, the squad includes enough players, albeit not a stellar, but rather curious level.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Libya was once able to win the battle against Equatorial Guinea. Still, the remaining 4 matches, including a June one, brought the victory to “the Thunder”.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not expect any intrigue in the following battle. Both teams have nothing to fight for, so, we bet on neutral “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.75).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
