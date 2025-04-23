Libertad Asuncion vs. São Paulo: Who will secure the top spot in the group?

Prediction on game Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.6 1win Bonuses 4.85 Bet now

In the third round of the Copa Libertadores, Libertad Asuncion will play at home against São Paulo. The match will take place on the night of Thursday, April 24, and I suggest a bet on this encounter.

Libertad Asuncion vs. São Paulo: Match facts and head-to-head encounters

São Paulo is unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, although five of them ended in draws.

Libertad Asuncion has suffered only one defeat in 2025 and in its last ten matches.

Libertad is on an impressive scoring streak—23 consecutive games with goals.

In 2025, São Paulo has drawn 11 matches.

Libertad scores in both halves in 29% of matches, São Paulo in 19%.

Libertad has won 53% of their matches this season without conceding a goal.

In the new tournament campaign, Libertad has not lost a single match without scoring.

The last time these teams met was in 2011. They exchanged victories: São Paulo 1-0, Libertad 2-0.

Libertad Asuncion vs. São Paulo: Match preview

Libertad started confidently in the new Copa Libertadores campaign. In the first two rounds, the team secured victories. First, they defeated Alianza Lima 1-0, then overcame Talleres Córdoba 2-0. The Paraguayan team has six points and has not conceded a single goal. Domestically, Libertad is also in excellent form. After 15 rounds, the team has 34 points and confidently leads the Primera Apertura standings with an eight-point gap from second place.

São Paulo began the season in Serie A and the new Copa Libertadores campaign without a single defeat. However, the team is the leader in terms of draws at the start of the tournament. Five of their seven matches ended in draws. In the national championship, São Paulo has seven points after five rounds and is in tenth place in the table. In the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilians started with a victory over Talleres Córdoba 1-0 and a draw with Alianza Lima. They currently have four points and occupy the second spot due to additional criteria.

Probable lineups

Libertad Asuncion: Morinigo, Jimenez, Viera, Ramirez, Gutierrez, Cardoso Lucena, Caballero, Franco, Santa Cruz, Melgarejo, Fernandez

São Paulo: Rafael, Cedric, Sabino, Ruan, Dias, Lucas Ferreira, Mateus Alves, Marcos Antonio, Alisson, Ferreira, Andre Silva

Prediction

Both teams have started the Copa Libertadores well, so we can expect a thrilling encounter. I am betting on a total of over 1.5 goals with odds of 1.6.