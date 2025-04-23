RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Libertad Asuncion vs. São Paulo: Who will secure the top spot in the group?

Libertad Asuncion vs. São Paulo: Who will secure the top spot in the group?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Libertad vs Sao Paulo prediction Photo: https://x.com/libertad_guma
Libertad Libertad
Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Libertad - Sao Paulo
Finished
0 : 2
International,
Sao Paulo Sao Paulo
62’
Lucas Ferreira
83’
Andre
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.6
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In the third round of the Copa Libertadores, Libertad Asuncion will play at home against São Paulo. The match will take place on the night of Thursday, April 24, and I suggest a bet on this encounter.

Libertad Asuncion vs. São Paulo: Match facts and head-to-head encounters

  • São Paulo is unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, although five of them ended in draws.
  • Libertad Asuncion has suffered only one defeat in 2025 and in its last ten matches.
  • Libertad is on an impressive scoring streak—23 consecutive games with goals.
  • In 2025, São Paulo has drawn 11 matches.
  • Libertad scores in both halves in 29% of matches, São Paulo in 19%.
  • Libertad has won 53% of their matches this season without conceding a goal.
  • In the new tournament campaign, Libertad has not lost a single match without scoring.
  • The last time these teams met was in 2011. They exchanged victories: São Paulo 1-0, Libertad 2-0.

Libertad Asuncion vs. São Paulo: Match preview

Libertad started confidently in the new Copa Libertadores campaign. In the first two rounds, the team secured victories. First, they defeated Alianza Lima 1-0, then overcame Talleres Córdoba 2-0. The Paraguayan team has six points and has not conceded a single goal. Domestically, Libertad is also in excellent form. After 15 rounds, the team has 34 points and confidently leads the Primera Apertura standings with an eight-point gap from second place.

São Paulo began the season in Serie A and the new Copa Libertadores campaign without a single defeat. However, the team is the leader in terms of draws at the start of the tournament. Five of their seven matches ended in draws. In the national championship, São Paulo has seven points after five rounds and is in tenth place in the table. In the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilians started with a victory over Talleres Córdoba 1-0 and a draw with Alianza Lima. They currently have four points and occupy the second spot due to additional criteria.

Probable lineups

  • Libertad Asuncion: Morinigo, Jimenez, Viera, Ramirez, Gutierrez, Cardoso Lucena, Caballero, Franco, Santa Cruz, Melgarejo, Fernandez
  • São Paulo: Rafael, Cedric, Sabino, Ruan, Dias, Lucas Ferreira, Mateus Alves, Marcos Antonio, Alisson, Ferreira, Andre Silva

Prediction

Both teams have started the Copa Libertadores well, so we can expect a thrilling encounter. I am betting on a total of over 1.5 goals with odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.6
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Recommended BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Bet now Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Recommended Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
48’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores