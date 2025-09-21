Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Levante vs Real Madrid match is scheduled for September 23, 2025, at the Estadi Ciutat de València, Valencia, Spain.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

Real Madrid have lost only 1 of their last 10 matches.

Levante have won just 1 of their last 5 games.

The previous meeting between these teams was in 2022, when Real Madrid triumphed 6-0.

Head-to-head stats from the last 5 encounters: Levante – 2 wins, draws – 1, Real Madrid – 2 wins.

Real Madrid are yet to lose in the current league campaign.

Match preview:

Levante are preparing to host one of the league's main title contenders — Real Madrid. For the home side, this fixture will be a major test, especially given their challenging start to the season. The backing of the home crowd could make a difference, but to have any hope of taking points, Levante will need to put in a huge shift defensively and make the most of rare counterattacking opportunities.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, come into the game as clear favorites. Xabi Alonso's team are showcasing powerful attacking football and are firmly in the hunt for La Liga's top spot. With impressive squad depth and a roster full of game-changers, Los Blancos have plenty of weapons to decide the outcome single-handedly.

Most likely, the visitors will dictate possession and tempo, while Levante will focus on solid defending and occasional forays forward.

Probable line-ups:

Levante: Ryan, Toljan, Udondo, Moreno, Sanchez, Alvarez, Vencedor, Rey, Brugue, Eyong, Romero.

Ryan, Toljan, Udondo, Moreno, Sanchez, Alvarez, Vencedor, Rey, Brugue, Eyong, Romero. Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Asensio, Militao, Carreras, Mastantuono, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Vinicius, Garcia, Mbappé.

Levante vs Real Madrid prediction:

Real Madrid look like the clear favorites in the upcoming clash against Levante. Los Blancos boast a stronger squad and are in fine form, making an away victory the most likely outcome. Expect Real to claim all three points, relying on their class and the individual brilliance of their stars.

My prediction: Real Madrid win.