Levante vs Barcelona: Another convincing win for Barcelona?

Levante vs Barcelona: Another convincing win for Barcelona?

Levante
23 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
Barcelona
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Barcelona Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Levante will host Barcelona on their home turf in the second round of Spain's La Liga. The match is set for Saturday, August 23, with kickoff at 21:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Levante vs Barcelona: Match preview

Last season, Levante competed in the Segunda Division. Over 42 rounds, the team accumulated 79 points and clinched the La Liga 2 title, edging out their closest rival by just two points. During the off-season, Levante played six friendlies: three wins, two draws, and one loss. They kicked off the new La Liga campaign against Alaves. Levante conceded first, managed to equalize, but failed to hold on for the draw, conceding again in the second minute of stoppage time. The result—a defeat in their opening match.

Barcelona, meanwhile, were crowned La Liga champions last season and finished as the league’s highest-scoring side. Their pre-season preparations were flawless, winning all four friendlies. Over the summer, the club extended Szczesny’s contract, signed new goalkeeper Garcia, and brought Rashford in on loan. Both newcomers already debuted in the opening match, where Barça cruised past Mallorca 3-0. A perfect start for the reigning champions.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Barcelona have won six matches in a row.
  • The Catalans have scored at least three goals in each of their last six games.
  • Barça’s scoring streak stretches back to December 2024.
  • Levante have lost two of their last three matches.
  • Barcelona defeated Levante 3-2 in their most recent head-to-head. The last time the Catalans lost to this opponent was back in 2019.
  • Since 2004, Barcelona have always scored at least once against Levante.

Probable lineups

  • Levante: Campos; Elgezabal, Fuente, Cabello; Toljan, Lozano, Rey, Sanchez; Martinez; Romero, Brug.
  • Barcelona: Garcia; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Torres.

Prediction

Barcelona are clear favorites, and I believe the Catalans will confidently secure all three points. My bet: Barcelona individual total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.82.

