Levadia vs Iberia 1999. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Levadia vs Iberia 1999. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
FCI Levadia vs Iberia 1999 prediction Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
FCI Levadia
FCI Levadia
Europa Conference League
23 july 2025, 12:30
- : -
International, Tallinn, A Le Coq Arena
Iberia 1999
Iberia 1999
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.91
At 18:30 Central European Time, Estonian side Levadia and Georgian club Iberia 1999 will kick off their Conference League qualifying clash. Get a quick match breakdown and our prediction below.

Match preview

After a tough double-header against RFS, where Levadia suffered two 1-0 defeats, the team dropped out of the Champions League qualifiers and landed in the Conference League.

Before facing RFS, Torres' men had strung together six consecutive wins with a combined score of 15:3. The team has been prolific and solid in the Estonian league, but their European adventures have told a different story. Levadia will need to dig deep and hit their peak form to progress to the next round of continental action.

Like Levadia, Iberia 1999 were relegated to the Conference League after losing both legs to Malmö by a 3-1 scoreline.

The Georgian champions have struggled to find their rhythm this season: beyond their Champions League exit, Iberia 1999 finished fourth in the Georgian Super Cup, losing to Dila in the semifinals and then falling to Torpedo Kutaisi on penalties in the third-place match.

Last season's Georgian title holders have scored just three goals in four matches this campaign, conceding nine in the process. The silver lining? Levadia competes in a league comparable to Georgia's, so Iberia 1999 have every opportunity to show their best and fight for advancement.

Probable lineups

Levadia: Wallner, Liivak, Iboro, Mavretic, Tammik, Järvelaid, Agjiri, Torres, Roosnupp, Musaba, Kirss

Iberia 1999: Makharidze, Zohuri, Agyakwa, Jgerrenaya, Tabatadze, Kardava, Dadiani, Klas, Silagadze, Tabatadze Y, Rushevich

Match facts & head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between the sides
  • At least two goals have been scored in seven of Levadia's last ten matches
  • Since the start of the season, Iberia 1999 haven't scored more than one goal per game

Prediction

This promises to be a tough, tightly contested encounter, with both teams likely to prioritize defensive solidity, resulting in few chances and goals. My prediction: total under (2.5) at 1.91

