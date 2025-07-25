Leuven vs Charleroi: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 27, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.86 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 27 at 16:00 Central European Time, Leuven will kick off their 2025/26 Belgian Championship campaign as Charleroi comes visiting. Dive into our detailed match preview and prediction below.

Match preview

Leuven, who finished 11th last season, open their new campaign with a clash against Charleroi. David Hubert's side have made several signings aimed at strengthening the squad and boosting competition within the team. However, they did part ways with Banzuzi Ezéchiel, their standout striker from last season, who was sold to Leipzig.

During pre-season, Leuven played three matches: first, they lost to Leicester (1-2), then edged Seraing United (2-1), and capped off preparations with a win over French side Reims (1-0). As seen last season, Leuven's matches are often fiercely contested, with both sides frequently finding the net.

Charleroi's season started earlier: on July 24, the Belgians played their first Conference League qualifier against Swedish side Hammarby. The match ended in a goalless draw, marked by plenty of physical duels and a flurry of yellow cards—nine were shown in total.

Compared to last season, Charleroi's squad has seen minimal changes. Rick De Mil's men are well-versed in their coach's demands, as demonstrated in pre-season: they played four matches, winning three and drawing one in a high-scoring encounter. Across those four games, they netted 10 goals and conceded 5, allowing at least one goal in every outing.

Probable line-ups

Leuven: Leijssen, Balikwisha, Pletinckx, Traoré, Akimoto, Verlinden, Verstraete, Martens, Ominami, Schrijvers, Gil

Charleroi: Delaval, Petris, Usu, Pertti, Nzita, Bernier, Titraoui, Camara, Guiagon, Stulic, Romsos

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five head-to-head meetings, there have been two draws, two wins for Leuven and one for Charleroi, with an overall aggregate score of 4-2 in Leuven's favor

Both teams have scored in eight of Charleroi's last ten matches

Leuven have lost four official matches in a row

Prediction

It's the season opener for both teams, and each club will be eager to start with a positive result. Based on their pre-season form, both sides have shown attacking prowess but have not always been solid at the back. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at 1.86 odds.