As part of the 9th round of African World Cup qualifying, Lesotho will face Nigeria in a crucial showdown. The match is set for Friday, October 10, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this high-stakes clash.

Lesotho

Lesotho comes into this fixture in undeniably poor form. The team has lost four matches in a row, failing to find the back of the net in any of those games. In the COSAFA Cup, Lesotho were thrashed by Angola 0-4 and lost to Namibia 0-3, then suffered further defeats in World Cup qualifying against South Africa (0-3) and Benin (0-4). Their most recent win dates back to June, when they edged Malawi 1-0 in the COSAFA Cup.

Currently, Lesotho sit fifth in their group with just two rounds to play, trailing the crucial second place—which offers a playoff spot—by five points. Mathematically, they still have a chance, but it would require winning both remaining games against Nigeria and Zimbabwe. While Zimbabwe looks like clear underdogs, Lesotho’s prospects against Nigeria are far less promising.

The head-to-head record also doesn’t favor Lesotho: in three previous meetings, Nigeria have won twice, with the only draw coming in the current qualifying campaign (1-1). All signs point to an extremely tough test for Lesotho against one of the group’s powerhouses.

Nigeria

Nigeria approach this match in a tricky position in the standings. With two rounds to go, they are third in the group on 11 points, three behind leaders Benin and South Africa. This means Nigeria are still at risk of missing out on the World Cup if they slip up in any of their remaining games. Up next are showdowns with Lesotho and Benin, and a win here is absolutely vital to keep their hopes alive before a potential decider against Benin.

The Super Eagles are in solid form, unbeaten in their last three matches with two wins and a recent 1-1 draw against South Africa. After missing out on the last World Cup—having lost to Ghana in the final stage of qualifying—Nigeria are more motivated than ever.

Given the high calibre of their squad, packed with stars from top European clubs, and the huge gulf in quality, Nigeria are expected to take all three points against Lesotho.

Probable lineups

Lesotho: Moerane, Mkwanazi, Matlabe, Macheta, Makele, Matsau, Bereng, Toloane, Snyders, Mokachane, Maketeng.

Key facts and head-to-head

Lesotho have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

Lesotho have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

Each of Lesotho’s last 4 matches saw over 2.5 goals.

Nigeria are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches.

Four of Nigeria’s last five matches featured under 2.5 goals.

Nigeria are unbeaten in their last 3 head-to-head meetings.

Lesotho vs Nigeria prediction

Nigeria enter this fixture knowing there’s no margin for error—they simply must win to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Expect the Super Eagles to field their strongest lineup and seize control from the opening whistle. Lesotho may still have a mathematical shot at the playoffs, but with four straight defeats and not a single goal scored, they’re in a deep slump. Up against a powerful and highly motivated Nigeria, the hosts are facing a steep uphill battle. My pick for this game: Nigeria to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.47.