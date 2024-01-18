RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction
Lesia Tsurenko Lesia Tsurenko
Australian Open Today, 20:00 Lesia Tsurenko - Aryna Sabalenka
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Aryna Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka
Prediction on game W1(+7,5)
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The current staging of the Australian Open proves fortuitous for Ukrainian players, as four representatives from the country have advanced to the third round, marking a record for majors. We present our forecast for the match between Lesia Tsurenko and Aryna Sabalenka.

Lesia Tsurenko

The Ukrainian tennis player has perennially been a stalwart within the global tennis milieu, albeit without reaching significant heights. Tsurenko's pinnacle in Grand Slams is a solitary quarterfinal, and at the age of 34, she has only a few years left to compete at the highest level. Currently ranked 33rd in the world, Tsurenko has already overcome two opponents in this tournament, defeating Italian Lucia Bronzetti in three sets (3-6, 7-5, 6-3) in the first round and securing victory against Spaniard Masarova with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarusian athlete clinched her first major singles title last year, precisely in Australia, and is set to defend her title. Sabalenka exhibited a commendable performance in Brisbane this year, reaching the final but succumbing to Rybakina. At 25 years old, she currently holds the position of the second-ranked player in the world. Sabalenka's dominance continues, as she convincingly defeated German Zaidel (6-0, 6-1) and Czech Fruhvirtova (6-3, 6-2) in her opening matches.

Head-to-head History

The opponents have crossed paths three times, with Sabalenka leading 2-1. The last scheduled encounter was at Indian Wells last year, but Tsurenko withdrew due to personal reasons, citing panic attacks.

Match prediction - Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka

While not many can currently challenge Sabalenka, the experienced Ukrainian is capable of offering a worthy resistance, despite being nine years her senior. Tsurenko has the ability to showcase high-level tennis and pose challenges to the world's second-ranked player. We suggest placing a bet on the success of the Ukrainian with a handicap of +7.5 games.

Prediction on game W1(+7,5)
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.58 Memphis Grizzlies Recommended Linebet
Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction NBL 19 jan 2024, 04:30 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Perth Wildcats Odds: 1.78 Brisbane Bullets Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Japan prediction Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 06:30 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Japan Bet now Мелбет
Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction Africa Cup of Nations 19 jan 2024, 09:00 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Cape Verde Odds: 1.5 Mozambique Recommended Мелбет
Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 09:30 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Vietnam Odds: 1.95 Indonesia Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024