Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

The current staging of the Australian Open proves fortuitous for Ukrainian players, as four representatives from the country have advanced to the third round, marking a record for majors. We present our forecast for the match between Lesia Tsurenko and Aryna Sabalenka.

Lesia Tsurenko

The Ukrainian tennis player has perennially been a stalwart within the global tennis milieu, albeit without reaching significant heights. Tsurenko's pinnacle in Grand Slams is a solitary quarterfinal, and at the age of 34, she has only a few years left to compete at the highest level. Currently ranked 33rd in the world, Tsurenko has already overcome two opponents in this tournament, defeating Italian Lucia Bronzetti in three sets (3-6, 7-5, 6-3) in the first round and securing victory against Spaniard Masarova with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarusian athlete clinched her first major singles title last year, precisely in Australia, and is set to defend her title. Sabalenka exhibited a commendable performance in Brisbane this year, reaching the final but succumbing to Rybakina. At 25 years old, she currently holds the position of the second-ranked player in the world. Sabalenka's dominance continues, as she convincingly defeated German Zaidel (6-0, 6-1) and Czech Fruhvirtova (6-3, 6-2) in her opening matches.

Head-to-head History

The opponents have crossed paths three times, with Sabalenka leading 2-1. The last scheduled encounter was at Indian Wells last year, but Tsurenko withdrew due to personal reasons, citing panic attacks.

Match prediction - Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka

While not many can currently challenge Sabalenka, the experienced Ukrainian is capable of offering a worthy resistance, despite being nine years her senior. Tsurenko has the ability to showcase high-level tennis and pose challenges to the world's second-ranked player. We suggest placing a bet on the success of the Ukrainian with a handicap of +7.5 games.