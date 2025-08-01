RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Lens vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025

Lens vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Lens vs Roma prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCLens/Author unknownn
Lens
Lens
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
02 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Roma
Roma
Review Prediction
On August 2, 2025, as part of their preseason preparations, Lens and Roma will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Lens

Lens endured another underwhelming season in Ligue 1. While the team sensationally finished second in the 2022-2023 campaign, trailing champions PSG by just one point, the following two years saw a significant dip: the club ended the penultimate season in seventh place and last season in eighth, missing out on European competitions altogether.

Lens kicked off their new season preparations with confidence. During the offseason, the team played five friendlies: two ended in draws, and the last three resulted in victories. Their most recent tune-up against Wolverhampton ended in a 3-1 win, extending Lens’ unbeaten run to eight matches.

The team has displayed attacking prowess: all five of their latest friendlies saw over 2.5 goals, with both sides scoring in every match. Lens still has two more friendlies ahead—against Roma and RB Leipzig—before Ligue 1 kicks off, where they will host Lyon in the opening round.

Roma

Roma managed to improve their results last season. After finishing sixth in Serie A for two consecutive years, they climbed to fifth, narrowly missing out on a coveted Champions League spot to Juventus by just one point. In Europe, the Giallorossi once again competed in the Europa League, reaching the round of 16 before falling to Athletic Bilbao over two legs.

Roma's preseason is just getting underway: they've played two friendlies, beating Kaiserslautern 1-0 and Cannes 3-0. Up next are further warm-up matches against Lens, Aston Villa, and Everton before Serie A begins, with the opening fixture at home against Bologna.

It's worth noting that Lens and Roma have never faced each other before—this upcoming match will be their first-ever meeting.

Probable lineups

  • Lens: Gurtner, Aguilar, Baidu, Bermon, Guilavogui, Sarr, Satriano, Sotoca, Sylla, Thomasson, Yudol.
  • Roma: Vasquez Llach, Celik, N'Dicka, Hermoso, Rensch, Cristante, El Ainaoui, Salah-Eddine, Baldanzi, Dovbyk, El Shaarawy.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Lens are unbeaten in their last 8 matches.
  • 9 of Lens' last 10 games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Lens' last 8 matches.
  • Roma have won 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Lens vs Roma match prediction

Both Lens and Roma come into this head-to-head in good shape, making the most of their preseason preparations. The French side have already found their rhythm through a series of friendlies, consistently impressing with their attacking play and scoring in every game. Roma, though with fewer matches under their belt, have also shown composure and reliability up front. Given both sides' current form and playing style, we can expect an open, high-scoring affair with goals from each team. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.47.

