Lens vs Paris FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 October 2025

Lens vs Paris FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 October 2025

Luis Torres
Lens vs Paris FC prediction
Lens Lens
Ligue 1 France (Round 8) 19 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
France, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Paris FC Paris FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
On 19 October 2025, as part of Matchday 8 in the French Ligue 1, Lens and Paris FC will go head-to-head. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's break down the best bet on team scoring for this intriguing clash.

Lens

Last season, Lens finished eighth in the league table and missed out on European competitions. This new campaign, the team has started with confidence and has been posting solid results. Lens has suffered just two defeats—against Lyon and PSG—while remaining unbeaten in the other five matches, picking up four wins and one draw. Currently, they occupy sixth place in the standings with 13 points, trailing leaders PSG by just three points. Their home form is impressive as well, with only one loss, and in their last two home matches they've convincingly defeated Lille 3-0 and Brest 3-1.

As for home head-to-head encounters with Paris FC, the teams last met officially in the 2019/2020 Ligue 2 season, where Lens claimed a 2-1 victory on their turf. In recent years, the clubs have only faced each other in friendlies.

Paris FC

Paris FC had a phenomenal campaign in Ligue 2 last season and deservedly earned promotion to the top flight, finishing second. They were just two points behind Lorient, the champions, and displayed mature and high-quality football throughout the season. This is a historic achievement for the club and a major step forward.

Their first spell in the top division started poorly, suffering defeats to Marseille and Angers. However, they soon managed to steady the ship, recording three wins, one draw, and just one loss in their last five outings. In the most recent round, Paris FC confidently beat Lorient 2-0 at home. At the moment, they sit eighth in the table with 10 points. The team looks quite solid, and the gap to the European spots is just three points.

Probable lineups

  • Lens: Risser, Gradit, Baidu, Sarr, Aguilar, Sangaré, Thomasson, Udol, Thauvin, Said, Fofana.
  • Paris FC: Nkambadio, De Smet, Mbow, Otavio, Traore, Le-Melou, Camara, Lopez, Simon, Kebbal, Gouiri.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Lens have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • Lens are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Paris FC are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Paris FC's last 6 matches.
  • Lens are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 head-to-head encounters.

Lens vs Paris FC match prediction

Both teams have found stability after shaky starts and head into this clash in solid form. Lens hold a slight edge in recent direct meetings, but it's been a while since they faced off at an official level. Expect a balanced and open match, with both sides pushing forward and goals on the cards. My pick for this game: both teams to score, with odds at 1.63.

