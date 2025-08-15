Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, August 16th, in the opening round of Ligue 1, Lens will host Lyon at home. Kick-off is set for 16:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Lens have lost only 1 of their last 5 Ligue 1 matches.

Current Lens head coach Pierre Sage previously worked at Lyon.

Lyon have lost 3 of their last 5 Ligue 1 games.

Lyon have suffered 2 consecutive away defeats.

Last season, Lens beat Lyon 2-1 away, while the home fixture ended 0-0.

Match preview

Last season wasn't particularly successful for Lens. The Blood and Gold spent much of the campaign battling for a European spot, but ultimately finished eighth—just one place short of the Conference League. Due to personal reasons, head coach Will Still left the team in the summer, and the club appointed Pierre Sage, well known for his time at Lyon, as his replacement.

It was a hectic summer for Lens. The club was forced to sell Naim El Aynaoui, Facundo Medina, and Przemysław Frankowski, but worked hard to reinforce the squad. Notably, they signed former France international Florian Thauvin from Udinese and brought in centre-back Samson Baidoo from Red Bull Salzburg.

Lyon finished last season in sixth place, which allowed one of France's greatest clubs to qualify for the Europa League. For much of the year, however, "Les Gones" were also in contention for a Champions League spot. Lyon started the campaign under Pierre Sage, but he was later replaced by Paulo Fonseca. However, the Portuguese manager will be absent from the bench for a while due to suspension.

Lyon enter the new season with significant uncertainty. The club had been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial issues, but the departure of president John Textor and guarantees of financial stability helped them retain their place in the top flight. Still, the situation is far from ideal, forcing the club to part ways this summer with Alexandre Lacazette, Rayan Cherki, Jordan Veretout, Lucas Perri, and Duje Ćaleta-Car.

Probable lineups

Lens: Risser; Baidoo, Sarr, Udol; Aguilar, Diouf, Thomasson, Machado; Guilavogui, Said; Thauvin

Risser; Baidoo, Sarr, Udol; Aguilar, Diouf, Thomasson, Machado; Guilavogui, Said; Thauvin Lyon: Decamps; Kumbedi, Mata, Niahate, Tagliafico; Maitland-Niles, Tolisso, Morton, Tessmann, Fofana; Mikautadze

Lens vs Lyon prediction

Lyon are in a period of transition, while Lens are known for their goal-scoring prowess at home. I'm betting there will be over 2 goals scored in this match.