RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lens vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 16, 2025

Lens vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 16, 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lens vs Lyon prediction x.com/RCLens
Lens
Lens Lens Schedule Lens News Lens Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
16 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
France, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Lyon
Lyon Lyon Schedule Lyon News Lyon Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, August 16th, in the opening round of Ligue 1, Lens will host Lyon at home. Kick-off is set for 16:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Lens have lost only 1 of their last 5 Ligue 1 matches.
  • Current Lens head coach Pierre Sage previously worked at Lyon.
  • Lyon have lost 3 of their last 5 Ligue 1 games.
  • Lyon have suffered 2 consecutive away defeats.
  • Last season, Lens beat Lyon 2-1 away, while the home fixture ended 0-0.

Match preview

Last season wasn't particularly successful for Lens. The Blood and Gold spent much of the campaign battling for a European spot, but ultimately finished eighth—just one place short of the Conference League. Due to personal reasons, head coach Will Still left the team in the summer, and the club appointed Pierre Sage, well known for his time at Lyon, as his replacement.

It was a hectic summer for Lens. The club was forced to sell Naim El Aynaoui, Facundo Medina, and Przemysław Frankowski, but worked hard to reinforce the squad. Notably, they signed former France international Florian Thauvin from Udinese and brought in centre-back Samson Baidoo from Red Bull Salzburg.

Lyon finished last season in sixth place, which allowed one of France's greatest clubs to qualify for the Europa League. For much of the year, however, "Les Gones" were also in contention for a Champions League spot. Lyon started the campaign under Pierre Sage, but he was later replaced by Paulo Fonseca. However, the Portuguese manager will be absent from the bench for a while due to suspension.

Lyon enter the new season with significant uncertainty. The club had been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial issues, but the departure of president John Textor and guarantees of financial stability helped them retain their place in the top flight. Still, the situation is far from ideal, forcing the club to part ways this summer with Alexandre Lacazette, Rayan Cherki, Jordan Veretout, Lucas Perri, and Duje Ćaleta-Car.

Probable lineups

  • Lens: Risser; Baidoo, Sarr, Udol; Aguilar, Diouf, Thomasson, Machado; Guilavogui, Said; Thauvin
  • Lyon: Decamps; Kumbedi, Mata, Niahate, Tagliafico; Maitland-Niles, Tolisso, Morton, Tessmann, Fofana; Mikautadze

Lens vs Lyon prediction

Lyon are in a period of transition, while Lens are known for their goal-scoring prowess at home. I'm betting there will be over 2 goals scored in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Guinea vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Guinea vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.69 Algeria Recommended 1xBet
Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025 Sonnenhof Grossaspach Odds: 1.95 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now 1xBet
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction Cincinnati Open WTA Today, 12:30 Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 15, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.71 Elena Rybakina Bet now Melbet
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia? Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 Catanzaro Recommended 1xBet
Niger vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Niger vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025 Niger Odds: 1.64 South Africa Bet now Mostbet
Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.62 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
Al Ahly SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Al Ahly vs Pharco: Will Al Ahly secure their first win of the season? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.73 Pharco FC Recommended Mostbet
Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 2.26 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Sandhausen vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025 Sandhausen Odds: 1.68 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
SV Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.08.2025 SV Hemelingen Odds: 1.65 Wolfsburg Recommended Melbet
Hansa Rostock vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Hansa Rostock vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Hansa Rostock Odds: 1.62 Hoffenheim Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.84 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores