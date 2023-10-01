Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Prediction on game Win Arsenal Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Lens will host Arsenal from London as part of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The match will take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on October 3 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Lens



Lens left the French Ligue 1 at the end of 2014/2015. It managed to return only 6 years later. Still, the return turned out to be triumphant. The club finished in the 7th position in the first two seasons, and the previous one brought a struggle for the championship title with PSG. As a result, Lens lost only one point and took the 2nd place, which allowed it to participate in the Champions League (the previous success was 20 years ago). The team became the champion of France and competed in the most prestigious club tournament of Europe at the turn of the century.

As for the current season, Lens started with a draw in the away battle against Sevilla. It is worth noting that the state of things is not going well for the team in the championship. Lens began the draw in a pretty bad way and is currently at the bottom of the standings. Taking into account 7 championship matches, the team got only 7 points.

Arsenal



Mikel Arteta’s team, after a good previous season, also started the new championship tournament quite successfully. “The Gunners” score in all matches without any exception, but failed to win twice (the matches against Fulham and Tottenham ended in a draw).

The start of the Champions League, where the club returned after a long absence, was also excellent. Arsenal confidently succeeded in the struggle with the Dutch opponent, PSV Eindhoven, at the home arena. And the team is in the leading group in the English Premier League. “The Gunners” are just one point behind Manchester City.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Arsenal has not lost in the current season yet. Only 2 matches ended in a draw.

Lens is on the “mend” after a disastrous start. It has already got 2 victories in a row in the championship.

Arsenal and Lens played against each other 4 times. First, it happened at the group stage of the Champions League in 1998/1999 – the French club was stronger (1-1 and 1-0). And the teams met in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup a year and a half later. The club from London made it to the final – 1-0 and 2-1.

Prediction



Now the teams are in different game tones. I doubt that, taking into account the current shape, the French club is able to compete with Arsenal for victory. My bet is the win of the guests.

