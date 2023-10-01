RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Lens vs Arsenal prediction
Lens Lens
Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 Lens - Arsenal
-
- : -
International, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Arsenal Arsenal
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Lens will host Arsenal from London as part of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The match will take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on October 3 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Lens


Lens left the French Ligue 1 at the end of 2014/2015. It managed to return only 6 years later. Still, the return turned out to be triumphant. The club finished in the 7th position in the first two seasons, and the previous one brought a struggle for the championship title with PSG. As a result, Lens lost only one point and took the 2nd place, which allowed it to participate in the Champions League (the previous success was 20 years ago). The team became the champion of France and competed in the most prestigious club tournament of Europe at the turn of the century.

As for the current season, Lens started with a draw in the away battle against Sevilla. It is worth noting that the state of things is not going well for the team in the championship. Lens began the draw in a pretty bad way and is currently at the bottom of the standings. Taking into account 7 championship matches, the team got only 7 points.

Arsenal


Mikel Arteta’s team, after a good previous season, also started the new championship tournament quite successfully. “The Gunners” score in all matches without any exception, but failed to win twice (the matches against Fulham and Tottenham ended in a draw).

The start of the Champions League, where the club returned after a long absence, was also excellent. Arsenal confidently succeeded in the struggle with the Dutch opponent, PSV Eindhoven, at the home arena. And the team is in the leading group in the English Premier League. “The Gunners” are just one point behind Manchester City.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Arsenal has not lost in the current season yet. Only 2 matches ended in a draw.

Lens is on the “mend” after a disastrous start. It has already got 2 victories in a row in the championship.

Arsenal and Lens played against each other 4 times. First, it happened at the group stage of the Champions League in 1998/1999 – the French club was stronger (1-1 and 1-0). And the teams met in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup a year and a half later. The club from London made it to the final – 1-0 and 2-1.

Prediction


Now the teams are in different game tones. I doubt that, taking into account the current shape, the French club is able to compete with Arsenal for victory. My bet is the win of the guests.

Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 12:45 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Union Berlin Odds: 1.95 Braga Recommended 1xBet
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 12:45 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Salzburg Odds: 3.4 Real Sociedad Bet now 1xBet
Luton Town vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Premier League England 03 oct 2023, 14:30 Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Luton Odds: 1.8 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Napoli vs Real prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.5 Real Madrid Recommended Мелбет
Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Galatasaray Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:05 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 17:00 Las Palmas secured a last-second victory over Celta Vigo Football news Today, 16:56 Chelsea comfortably defeated Fulham Football news Today, 16:38 Arsenal's Thomas Partey has returned to training Football news Today, 16:09 The leader of Lazio has extended his contract with the Roman club Football news Today, 16:07 HIGHLIGHTS. Al-Nassr, with a goal from Ronaldo, emerged victorious in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 15:47 Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea Football news Today, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:36 Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami Football news Today, 15:32 The former president of Manchester City and English football legend has passed away at the age of 79
Sport Predictions
Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023