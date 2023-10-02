RU RU NG NG
Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Champions League 04 oct 2023, 15:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City
-
- : -
International, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Manchester City Manchester City
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65

On October 4, RB Leipzig and Manchester City will meet in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League.

Leipzig

This German team has long accustomed fans to sharp attacking football. There wasn't a match in the new season in which they didn't score at least one goal.

Last weekend they drew 2-2 with Bayern and went on to win 2-0.

In the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, Leipzig won a landslide victory with a score of 3:1 over the Swiss Young Boys.

It is possible that the German team will take advantage of some slump in Manchester City’s game and be able to grab at least one point.

"Manchester City"

Now the English champion has two defeats in a row, which happens extremely rarely for a team. First, they lost to Newcastle in the national cup with a score of 0:1, after which they lost to Wolverhampton in the championship with a score of 1:2.

The main task of the English is to come to their senses and meet the expectations of the fans in the Champions League in order to end the unsuccessful streak.

Obviously, this will not be easy, because Leipzig plays very strongly in their home arena, and Manchester City’s defense is currently not stable, as they concede goals in almost every match.

Match prediction

The Germans will clearly create problems for their opponent and there is no doubt about it. I won’t choose a winner here, so I choose the outcome: both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65

Sport Predictions
