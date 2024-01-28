Leicester vs Swansea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Win Leicester Odds: 1.35 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Leicester will host Swansea at their home ground on Tuesday, January 30, as part of the 29th round of the Championship. We have prepared a forecast for this match.

Leicester

Leicester currently leads the Championship standings. After 28 matches, the Foxes have accumulated 66 points, maintaining a seven-point lead over the second position. In their last five matches, Leicester secured three victories, one draw, and suffered one defeat. In the previous game, they convincingly defeated Birmingham 3:0 in the FA Cup.

Swansea

The team is not demonstrating consistent performance, recording two losses, one draw, and two victories in their last five matches. After 28 rounds, Swansea holds the 16th position with 33 points. In their recent game, they suffered a heavy defeat to Bournemouth in the FA Cup with a score of 0:5.

Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter of the Championship, Leicester defeated Swansea 3:1, with Vestergaard, Fatuwu, and Iheanacho scoring goals. Prior to that, they last played in 2018, and the match ended in a 1:1 draw.

Leicester vs Swansea Prediction

Leicester is a confident leader in the Championship and the favorite in this game. Therefore, my bet is straightforward – a convincing victory for the Foxes. I don't believe Swansea will pose significant challenges for the league leader.