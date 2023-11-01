Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Championship England 03 nov 2023, 16:00 Leicester - Leeds
Leicester will compete with Leeds as part of the 15th round of the English Championship. The match will take place at King Power Stadium on November 3 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Leicester


This team, quite predictably, strives to return to the elite of English football in its first season. Leicester has got 13 wins and 1 defeat after 14 rounds – it is the sole leader of the standings with a comfortable “margin”.

Generally speaking, the team’s performance at the home arena leaves no doubt – Leicester will return to the Premier League at the end of the current season. It plays well in attack and has already scored quite a lot of goals in the league in 14 matches – 29. “The Foxes” also look good when playing in defence. Leicester has got the best defence in the league, conceding only 8 goals.

By the way, Leicester is one of the strongest and most stable teams in the division at this very moment.

Leeds


Leeds, if we take into account the previous season, along with Southampton and Leicester, was relegated from the Premier League. It probably goes without saying that the team is planning a speedy return to the elite of the country.

I must say that the things are really going well so far. Daniel Farke’s wards have lost only 3 matches (the 1-0 failures in the battles against Birmingham and Stoke City, and a 3-1 misfire in the confrontation with Southampton) and are in 3rd place in the table. Speaking about the attack, Dutch forwards, Crysencio Summerville and Joël Piroe, who had been bought from Swansea in the summer for 14 million, perform well. These footballers have scored almost half of the team’s goals.

It is reasonable to mention that Leeds looks quite confident in the Championship matches, and I think they will definitely qualify for promotion.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Leicester hasn’t conceded at the home arena in 4 matches in a row.
• All 3 Leeds’ defeats of the current tournament have been made in the away games.
• Leeds did not score even a single goal in 2 previous matches with Leicester.

Prediction


Considering that this will be a match between the teams from the leading group of the Championship, I think that the players will act carefully on the field and try, first of all, to keep their nets safe. I bet on “total: under 3.0”.

