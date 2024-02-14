Leicester Riders vs Sheffield Sharks prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-5) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the regular championship of the British Basketball League, there will be a match between Leicester and Sheffield. The game will take place on Friday, February 16th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time.

Leicester Riders

The team has been showing decent results throughout the current season. With 13 wins in 24 matches, they hold a fairly high fourth place and are serious contenders for a spot in the top 4 teams of the league. The Riders perform exceptionally well on their home court, where they have secured eight victories out of 12 games.

Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield is also in the playoff zone but has two fewer wins than their upcoming opponent. The team has every chance of staying in the top eight and participating in the playoff matches. However, their performance in away games leaves much to be desired. The Sharks have only won three matches on the road out of ten, making their away record one of the worst in the league.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Leicester Riders have won their last four home matches.

Sheffield's away statistics are dismal, with eight consecutive losses.

In the current season, the teams have exchanged home victories.

Leicester Riders - Sheffield Sharks Prediction

I don't think the visitors will have a realistic chance of winning this match, especially considering Sheffield's poor performance on the road. I suggest betting on the home team to win with a handicap of -5.