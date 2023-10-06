Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Win Leicester Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 11th round of the English Championship, the leader of the standings, Leicester, will host Stoke City. The meeting will take place on October 7.

Leicester City

Quite predictably, this team strives to return to the elite of English football in its first season. After 10 rounds, Leicester has nine wins and one defeat, they are the sole leaders of the standings.

Overall, the home team’s performance leaves no doubt that Leicester will return to the Premier League at the end of the season. The team plays well in attack and scored the most goals in the league in 10 matches - 21. The Foxes also look good when playing in defense.

By the way, Leicester is one of the strongest and most stable teams in the division at the moment.

Stoke City

Unlike Leicester, this team is doing extremely poorly. After ten rounds, Stoke City are in 18th place and have only ten points to their credit. The teams achieved three victories, drew once and lost the remaining matches.

Of course, Stoke City are far from leaving England's second-strongest division, but there is a big nuance here - no one expected the team to fight for survival. But Stoke City has apparently already lost the fight for a place in the playoffs. There's definitely nothing to do with a game like this.

Match prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt that the home team will be able to get the next three points. The odds for Leicester's victory are 1.57. I am sure that this is exactly what will happen, so I will also bet on this outcome.