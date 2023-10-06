RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Leicester vs Stoke prediction
Leicester Leicester
Championship England 07 oct 2023, 10:00 Leicester - Stoke
-
- : -
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Stoke Stoke
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Leicester
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the 11th round of the English Championship, the leader of the standings, Leicester, will host Stoke City. The meeting will take place on October 7.

Leicester City

Quite predictably, this team strives to return to the elite of English football in its first season. After 10 rounds, Leicester has nine wins and one defeat, they are the sole leaders of the standings.

Overall, the home team’s performance leaves no doubt that Leicester will return to the Premier League at the end of the season. The team plays well in attack and scored the most goals in the league in 10 matches - 21. The Foxes also look good when playing in defense.

By the way, Leicester is one of the strongest and most stable teams in the division at the moment.

Stoke City

Unlike Leicester, this team is doing extremely poorly. After ten rounds, Stoke City are in 18th place and have only ten points to their credit. The teams achieved three victories, drew once and lost the remaining matches.

Of course, Stoke City are far from leaving England's second-strongest division, but there is a big nuance here - no one expected the team to fight for survival. But Stoke City has apparently already lost the fight for a place in the playoffs. There's definitely nothing to do with a game like this.

Match prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt that the home team will be able to get the next three points. The odds for Leicester's victory are 1.57. I am sure that this is exactly what will happen, so I will also bet on this outcome.

Prediction on game Win Leicester
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Empoli Odds: 1.87 Udinese Recommended MelBet
Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.81 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now MelBet
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.11 Mainz 05 Bet now MelBet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Lecce Odds: 1.82 Sassuolo Recommended MelBet
Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Athletic Bilbao Odds: 1.65 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches Football news Today, 11:41 Erling Haaland elucidated the methodology of his phenomenal goal-scoring numbers Football news Today, 11:25 The Roma striker has scored five goals in seven matches Football news Today, 10:54 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 10:10 Central defender for Borussia is returning to the German national team Football news Today, 09:38 Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive Football news Today, 08:00 Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true Football news Today, 07:15 Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October Football news Today, 06:18 Ibrahimovic spoke about football players going to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:51 Manchester City will pay Haaland even more
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023