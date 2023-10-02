RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Leicester vs Preston prediction
Leicester Leicester
Championship England 04 oct 2023, 14:45 Leicester - Preston
-
- : -
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Preston Preston
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Amidst the bustling tenth round of the English Championship, Leicester is set to engage in a tantalizing clash against Preston. The duel is scheduled for October 4th at the King Power Stadium, with the kick-off orchestrated for 20:45 Central European Time.

Leicester City

Leicester, having bid adieu to the Premier League following the culmination of the previous season, inaugurated their journey in the Championship with a staunch establishment atop the table, eyes firmly set on a triumphant return to the elite division. The proteges of Enzo Maresca have encountered defeat in a mere duo of matches this season – succumbing to Hull City at home soil in the Championship and Liverpool in an away League Cup battle. Firmly ensconced in the table's zenith, and boasting a commendable 24 points amassed over nine matches, the 'Foxes' unassailably emerge as paramount favorites in the Championship.

Preston

Preston, having abstained from Premier League contention since the early 1960s, finds themselves tantalizingly poised this season to endeavor for a class elevation. The team, suffering only a singular defeat in the Championship this season at the hands of West Bromwich in the last round, has fortified its stance amongst the leaders. Presently, the squad occupies the third position, crediting their account with 20 points.

Worth noting is Preston's departure from the English League Cup skirmish, having conceded to the Second League underdog, Salford, in a post-match penalty shootout.

Intriguing Match Facts and History of Personal Encounters

Leicester has invariably found the back of the net in their last five consecutive matches.

Preston, maintaining a scoring streak through their previous six away games, has avoided defeat in their last four.

In their most recent personal encounters, an absolute equilibrium has been observed, albeit the teams last met in 2011.

Prediction

Leicester emerges as the formidable favorite of this encounter. I surmise that the hosts will successfully perpetuate their victorious Championship streak. My wager aligns with a Leicester victory, advocating a handicap of -1.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atlético vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League 04 oct 2023, 12:45 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.83 Feyenoord Recommended Мелбет
Antwerp vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League 04 oct 2023, 12:45 Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Мелбет
Cape Town Spurs vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Premier League South Africa 04 oct 2023, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Cape Town Spurs Odds: 1.77 Bet now Мелбет
Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League 04 oct 2023, 15:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 FK Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.75 BSC Young Boys Recommended Мелбет
Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League 04 oct 2023, 15:00 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 Lens sensationally defeats Arsenal Football news Today, 16:41 Manchester City's departure for the Champions League match has been delayed. Football news Today, 16:28 Bellingham Registers 11 Goal Involvements in 9 Matches for Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Today, 16:09 Former Chelsea manager could take over at Rangers Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. PGMOL has released the referees' conversation recording after Dias's disallowed goal Football news Today, 14:45 Braga scored the winning goal for Union in the last minute, Real Sociedad's win over Salzburg Football news Today, 14:14 Neymar's goal helped Al-Hilal win in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:57 A defender from Real Madrid has received a three-match suspension Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
Sport Predictions
Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023