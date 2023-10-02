Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Amidst the bustling tenth round of the English Championship, Leicester is set to engage in a tantalizing clash against Preston. The duel is scheduled for October 4th at the King Power Stadium, with the kick-off orchestrated for 20:45 Central European Time.

Leicester City

Leicester, having bid adieu to the Premier League following the culmination of the previous season, inaugurated their journey in the Championship with a staunch establishment atop the table, eyes firmly set on a triumphant return to the elite division. The proteges of Enzo Maresca have encountered defeat in a mere duo of matches this season – succumbing to Hull City at home soil in the Championship and Liverpool in an away League Cup battle. Firmly ensconced in the table's zenith, and boasting a commendable 24 points amassed over nine matches, the 'Foxes' unassailably emerge as paramount favorites in the Championship.

Preston

Preston, having abstained from Premier League contention since the early 1960s, finds themselves tantalizingly poised this season to endeavor for a class elevation. The team, suffering only a singular defeat in the Championship this season at the hands of West Bromwich in the last round, has fortified its stance amongst the leaders. Presently, the squad occupies the third position, crediting their account with 20 points.

Worth noting is Preston's departure from the English League Cup skirmish, having conceded to the Second League underdog, Salford, in a post-match penalty shootout.

Intriguing Match Facts and History of Personal Encounters

Leicester has invariably found the back of the net in their last five consecutive matches.

Preston, maintaining a scoring streak through their previous six away games, has avoided defeat in their last four.

In their most recent personal encounters, an absolute equilibrium has been observed, albeit the teams last met in 2011.

Prediction

Leicester emerges as the formidable favorite of this encounter. I surmise that the hosts will successfully perpetuate their victorious Championship streak. My wager aligns with a Leicester victory, advocating a handicap of -1.