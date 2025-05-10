Leganes vs Espanyol: can Leganes escape the relegation zone?

Prediction on game Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.48 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Sunday, May 11, Leganes will host Espanyol in a crucial La Liga Round 35 clash. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 Central European Time, and I’m here to offer my betting tip for this encounter.

Leganes vs Espanyol: match facts and head-to-head

Leganes are winless in their last eight matches, with the most recent three ending in draws.

Espanyol are on a three-match winless streak: two draws and a defeat.

Leganes have conceded 51 goals—making theirs the fourth-worst defense in La Liga.

Moreover, Leganes have scored just 32 goals—the second-weakest attack in the Spanish top flight.

Both Leganes and Espanyol have kept a clean sheet in only 15% of their matches this season.

Leganes have managed to score in both halves in just 9% of their games this campaign.

The last two meetings between these teams ended in draws. In the five previous encounters, Leganes won twice.

Leganes vs Espanyol: match preview

Leganes sit near the bottom of the table, still fighting for survival in La Liga. After 34 rounds, they have collected 31 points and occupy 19th place. They trail 18th by two points and are four points away from the safety of 17th. With four matches remaining, including this one, their hopes of staying up are still alive. However, their recent form leaves much to be desired: they haven’t won in eight games, though the last three ended in draws. But draws won’t be enough to secure their place among the elite—victories are essential.

Espanyol are higher up the table than Leganes. The Catalan side have picked up 39 points from 34 rounds, sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone. With four matches left to play, Espanyol appear to have all but secured their La Liga status for next season. The team is currently on a two-match losing streak, but before that, they went five games unbeaten, including three wins. Thanks to those results, the Catalans have pulled away from the drop zone—though not long ago, they too were battling for survival.

Probable lineups

Leganes: Dmitrovic; Alti, Saenz, Gonzalez, Nastasic; Cruz, Tapia, Cisse, Diomande; El Haddadi, Raba

Espanyol: J. Garcia; Tejero, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero; Gonzalez, Kral; Roca, Exposito, Puado; R. Fernandez

Prediction

Leganes have more motivation heading into this game, but Espanyol still haven’t fully secured a comfortable finish to the season. Moreover, the Catalans have lost their last two matches in a row and will hardly want to suffer a third straight defeat. That’s why I’m backing over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.48.