Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 26, the last APL club for next season will be determined, the ticket to the elite at the legendary “Wembley” will play Leeds - Southampton. Forecast for the match of the mentioned rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Leeds

Most of the season Leeds were among the leaders of the Championship, the team had a good chance to get directly into the APL. Everything was decided at the finish, which “peacocks” failed, suffering three defeats in four confrontations. The gap from the second Ipswich eventually amounted to 6 points, the club became the third.

Already in the playoffs Leeds played against Norwich, where away they painted a nil draw, and at home confidently won with a score of 4:0. Now there is one step left to the goal, but we need to beat a strong and uncomfortable opponent.

Southampton

“Saints” took the fourth line in the Championship, there were chances for a direct entry into the elite, but at the finish 3 defeats in four confrontations deprived the chances for second place.

Already in the playoffs Southampton had to fight with West Bromwich, away they played 0:0, and on their field won with a score of 3:1. It is impossible not to mention Adam Armstrong in the squad, taking into account the playoff games on the account of the striker 23 goals and 13 assists. Ahead of the main match of the season, the “saints” twice beat the opponent in the championship, but now the level of responsibility will be higher.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

In this season's Championships Leeds lost both face-to-face meetings to the opponent - 1:3 away and 1:2 on their field.

Matches involving Southampton in the Championship were the most productive, 3.3 goals per game on average.

In 25 of the 46 Championship games involving Leeds, the betting total of more than 2.5 goals came in.

Leeds vs Southampton Prediction

A clear favorite in this pair is difficult to identify, because for both rivals getting into the strongest English division is not a dream, but a feasible goal. Bookmakers give Leeds a minimum advantage, although Southampton won both face-to-face meetings this season. In such a match any mistake will be costly, we will risk betting on the exchange of goals.