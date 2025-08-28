RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Leeds vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Leeds vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Leeds vs Newcastle prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Leeds
30 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Newcastle
One of the headline clashes of Premier League Matchday 3 will unfold this Saturday at Elland Road, where Leeds host Newcastle in what promises to be a goal-filled encounter. I'm backing a bet on goals in this matchup, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Daniel Farke’s men kicked off their season with a narrow win over Everton (1-0), but were quickly brought back down to earth by a heavy defeat to Arsenal (0-5) in round two. The team is still finding its rhythm in the Premier League and can’t yet boast consistency, with just one win in their last eleven league matches. However, home advantage is a big factor for Leeds: they’ve scored in nine consecutive games at Elland Road.

Leeds’ main strategy revolves around rapid transitions and high-intensity football. They’re not afraid to take risks and often leave space behind their defenders — an approach that can lead to both success and costly turnovers. Offensively, they have the tools to trouble any defense, but their own backline remains the weak link.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have faced a tough opening schedule: a goalless draw with Aston Villa (0-0) and a narrow defeat to Liverpool (2-3) have left them winless after two rounds. Nevertheless, the Magpies are playing attractive attacking football and have shown they can score against the league’s top sides. Their winless run in the Premier League now stands at four, but the quality of their play suggests a turnaround is on the horizon.

On the road, Newcastle tend to be more cautious and rarely score more than once — a compact defensive setup is key for them. Injuries to the likes of Anthony Gordon and possibly Joelinton could impact their attacking output, but given Leeds’ defensive frailties, the visitors are still likely to create chances.

Probable lineups

  • Leeds: Perry, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Tanaka, Gruev, Stach, James, Gnonto, Piroe
  • Newcastle: Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Guimarães, Joelinton, Tonali, Osula, Elanga, Barnes

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leeds have scored in 9 straight home Premier League matches.
  • Both teams have found the net in 13 of Leeds’ last 15 Premier League games.
  • Newcastle are unbeaten away from home in their last 4 Premier League matches.

Prediction

Both sides have defensive vulnerabilities, making a goal exchange highly likely. Leeds are traditionally prolific at home, while Newcastle remain a threat going forward even without key players. Given the stats and playing styles, I’m expecting a high-scoring game with goals at both ends. Back ‘Both teams to score’ at 1.64.

