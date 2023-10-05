Leeds vs Bristol City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 202

Prediction on game Win Leeds Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Leeds United will compete with Bristol City in the 7th round of the English Championship. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7, at Elland Road. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Leeds



Speaking about the previous season, Leeds, along with Southampton and Leicester, was relegated from the Premier League. It goes without saying that the team is planning a speedy return to the elite division of the country.

I must say that the state of things is really going well so far. Daniel Farke’s team has lost only 2 matches (a 1-0 failure in the battle against Birmingham and a 3-1 misfire in the struggle with Southampton) and is in the 6th place in the table. Dutch forward, Joël Piroe, who had been bought from Swansea in the summer for 14 million, performs well in attack. The striker has already scored 4 goals in 7 Championship matches of the current season.

Generally speaking, Leeds looks quite confident in the Championship and I think it will qualify for promotion.

Bristol City



Bristol City is a modest British club. The team mainly occupies the places in the middle of the Championship table, and sometimes imposes a fight for the play-off zone. However, the club has never managed to get into the Premier League.

The team’s head coach is Nigel Pearson, who had led Leicester to the Premier League 9 years ago. Being under his leadership, the club is in the 10th place in the Championship table. Bristol has got 15 points in 10 confrontations.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



Leeds has not lost at the home battles in the current season yet and the club has not conceded even a single goal, if we take into account 3 previous matches.

Bristol has failed to score in only 1 away game this season.

4 previous head-to-head matches were won by Leeds, which had never lost to Bristol on the home field.

Prediction



Leeds United is a clear favourite from the bookmakers’ point of view. Considering this fact, as well as the history of the confrontations, I will bet on the hosts. Moreover, the odds for such an outcome are more than good.

