On August 21, 2025, the final qualifying round of the Europa League will feature a clash between Lech Poznań and Genk. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. Here’s our take on the best bet for this encounter.

Lech Poznań

After a two-year hiatus, Lech Poznań reclaimed the Polish championship and earned the right to represent their country in the Champions League. The team started their campaign with confidence — in the first qualifying round, the Polish side thrashed Icelandic Breidablik 7-1 at home and followed it up with a narrow 1-0 away win. However, the next opponent proved far tougher: Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda, a club with a wealth of European experience. Here, Lech fell short — a 1-3 defeat in Poznań and a 1-1 draw in Belgrade sent the Polish club into the Europa League, but even in case of further failure, they had at least secured a spot in the Conference League.

Domestically, the season started on a rocky note for Lech. First came a 1-2 Super Cup loss to Legia, followed by a crushing 1-4 defeat to Cracovia in the Ekstraklasa opener. After that, the Poles managed to put together a solid run both in the league and Champions League qualifiers, but in their last three matches they haven’t tasted victory: two games against Crvena Zvezda and a 1-1 league draw with Korona. In the Ekstraklasa standings, Lech currently sits only ninth with seven points.

The team’s attacking output is particularly noteworthy: in 6 of their 9 official matches this season, the total exceeded 2.5 goals, and in 8 matches both teams found the net. Interestingly, the only previous home meeting with Genk also came in the Europa League back in 2018 — Lech lost to the Belgians 1-2 in Poznań.

Genk

Genk finished last season in third place in the Belgian league, allowing them to enter directly into the final qualifying round of the Europa League. Their preparations began within the domestic campaign, but the start was far from ideal. In the opening three rounds, Genk failed to secure a single victory: away defeats to Standard and Club Brugge, and a home draw with Antwerp. Only in the fourth round did they break their winless streak, edging Leuven 2-1 away. As a result, after four matches Genk have just four points and sit only tenth in the table.

The main issue for Genk at the start of the season has been defensive instability. The Belgian side has conceded in every official match of the new campaign, with the “both teams to score” outcome landing in all four league games.

As for head-to-head clashes with Lech, the teams met in the 2018 Europa League qualifiers. Back then, the Belgians prevailed in both legs — Genk winning in Poznań and at home.

Probable lineups

Lech Poznań: Mrozek, Pereira, Skrzypczak, Milic, Gurgul, Bengtsson, Thordarson, Jagiełło, Lisman, Palma, Ishak.

Mrozek, Pereira, Skrzypczak, Milic, Gurgul, Bengtsson, Thordarson, Jagiełło, Lisman, Palma, Ishak. Genk: Laval, El-Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Kayembe, Heynen, Sor, Steuckers, Karetsas, Bangura, Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Lech Poznań are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Both teams have scored in 8 of Lech Poznań’s last 9 matches.

Genk are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 matches.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Genk’s last 6 matches.

Prediction for Lech Poznań vs Genk

Lech come into this fixture in solid form — just one defeat in their last seven games, with four wins under their belt. The Poles are in good match rhythm, having played competitive fixtures since mid-July. Genk, meanwhile, are only just getting into their season: after four rounds of the Belgian league, they’ve managed just one win, and that against a struggling side, while their encounters with stronger opponents have not gone well. Genk hold the edge in head-to-head history, having never lost to Lech. Nevertheless, this current Lech side looks strong, and at home they’ll be determined to avoid a setback before the return leg. My pick for this match — Lech Poznań to avoid defeat, with odds at 1.69.