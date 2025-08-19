RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Lech Poznań vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Lech Poznań vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Lech Poznan vs Genk prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/lechpoznan.oficjalna/Author unknownn
Lech Poznan
Lech Poznan Lech Poznan Schedule Lech Poznan Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Poznan, Stadion Poznan
Genk
Genk Genk Schedule Genk News Genk Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Lech Poznan wont lose
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 21, 2025, the final qualifying round of the Europa League will feature a clash between Lech Poznań and Genk. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. Here’s our take on the best bet for this encounter.

Lech Poznań

After a two-year hiatus, Lech Poznań reclaimed the Polish championship and earned the right to represent their country in the Champions League. The team started their campaign with confidence — in the first qualifying round, the Polish side thrashed Icelandic Breidablik 7-1 at home and followed it up with a narrow 1-0 away win. However, the next opponent proved far tougher: Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda, a club with a wealth of European experience. Here, Lech fell short — a 1-3 defeat in Poznań and a 1-1 draw in Belgrade sent the Polish club into the Europa League, but even in case of further failure, they had at least secured a spot in the Conference League.

Domestically, the season started on a rocky note for Lech. First came a 1-2 Super Cup loss to Legia, followed by a crushing 1-4 defeat to Cracovia in the Ekstraklasa opener. After that, the Poles managed to put together a solid run both in the league and Champions League qualifiers, but in their last three matches they haven’t tasted victory: two games against Crvena Zvezda and a 1-1 league draw with Korona. In the Ekstraklasa standings, Lech currently sits only ninth with seven points.

The team’s attacking output is particularly noteworthy: in 6 of their 9 official matches this season, the total exceeded 2.5 goals, and in 8 matches both teams found the net. Interestingly, the only previous home meeting with Genk also came in the Europa League back in 2018 — Lech lost to the Belgians 1-2 in Poznań.

Genk

Genk finished last season in third place in the Belgian league, allowing them to enter directly into the final qualifying round of the Europa League. Their preparations began within the domestic campaign, but the start was far from ideal. In the opening three rounds, Genk failed to secure a single victory: away defeats to Standard and Club Brugge, and a home draw with Antwerp. Only in the fourth round did they break their winless streak, edging Leuven 2-1 away. As a result, after four matches Genk have just four points and sit only tenth in the table.

The main issue for Genk at the start of the season has been defensive instability. The Belgian side has conceded in every official match of the new campaign, with the “both teams to score” outcome landing in all four league games.

As for head-to-head clashes with Lech, the teams met in the 2018 Europa League qualifiers. Back then, the Belgians prevailed in both legs — Genk winning in Poznań and at home.

Probable lineups

  • Lech Poznań: Mrozek, Pereira, Skrzypczak, Milic, Gurgul, Bengtsson, Thordarson, Jagiełło, Lisman, Palma, Ishak.
  • Genk: Laval, El-Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Kayembe, Heynen, Sor, Steuckers, Karetsas, Bangura, Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Lech Poznań are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 8 of Lech Poznań’s last 9 matches.
  • Genk are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Genk’s last 6 matches.

Prediction for Lech Poznań vs Genk

Lech come into this fixture in solid form — just one defeat in their last seven games, with four wins under their belt. The Poles are in good match rhythm, having played competitive fixtures since mid-July. Genk, meanwhile, are only just getting into their season: after four rounds of the Belgian league, they’ve managed just one win, and that against a struggling side, while their encounters with stronger opponents have not gone well. Genk hold the edge in head-to-head history, having never lost to Lech. Nevertheless, this current Lech side looks strong, and at home they’ll be determined to avoid a setback before the return leg. My pick for this match — Lech Poznań to avoid defeat, with odds at 1.69.

Prediction on game Lech Poznan wont lose
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: who will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 Atletico Nacional Recommended 1xBet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 11:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.81 ENPPI Bet now Melbet
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.7 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Amazulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 August 2025 AmaZulu Odds: 1.55 Marumo Gallants Recommended Melbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: will El-Gouna claim another victory? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Melbet
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Basel vs Copenhagen: Who will gain the edge in the first leg of qualification? FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.85 FC Copenhagen Recommended Mostbet
Fenerbahce vs Benfica prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Fenerbahçe vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 Benfica Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Celtic vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Celtic Odds: 1.68 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Sturm Graz prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Sturm Graz Recommended Mostbet
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Basel vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025 FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.81 FC Copenhagen Bet now Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores