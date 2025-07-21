Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg?

Prediction on game Lech Poznan Total over 2 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Polish side Lech Poznań will take on Icelandic club Breidablik on Tuesday, July 22. The match kicks off at 20:30 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: match preview

Lech Poznań have had a rocky start to the new season. First, they lost 1-2 to Legia in the Polish Super Cup, and just a few days later suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Cracovia in the Ekstraklasa. Prior to that, they had a setback in a friendly—meaning Lech are currently enduring a three-match losing streak. The team are the reigning champions from last season and now kick off their campaign from the second qualifying round.

Breidablik entered the season earlier, as Iceland operates on a spring-to-autumn system. The club is currently third in the league table, but with three teams tied on 30 points, the title race promises to be tense and thrilling. Breidablik began their Champions League qualification with a 0-1 loss in the first leg, but bounced back in style, thrashing KF Ignatia 5-0. The team advanced to the second round and will now look to take the next step.

However, facing Lech Poznań will be a massive challenge. The Polish side boasts a higher-quality squad and typically starts qualification campaigns confidently at home.

Match facts and head-to-head

Lech Poznań have lost their last three matches.

Breidablik have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games.

Lech Poznań have scored at least once in each of their previous 17 matches.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

Lech Poznań: Mrozek; Douglas, Milic, Gurgul; Gumny, Pereira, Thordarson, Kozubal, Bengtsson; Ishak, Jagiełło

Breidablik: A. Einarsson; Valgeirsson, Margeirsson, Orrason, Jönsson; Thorsteinsson, Ludviksson, Gunnlaugsson; V. Einarsson, Thomsen, Omarsson

Prediction

On home turf, Lech Poznań are clear favorites. I expect them to secure a win, and my tip is for the hosts’ individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.62.