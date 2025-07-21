RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg?

Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lech Poznan vs Breidablik prediction Photo: https://x.com/LechPoznan
Lech Poznan
Lech Poznan Lech Poznan Schedule Lech Poznan Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
22 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Poznan, Stadion Poznan
Breidablik
Breidablik Breidablik Schedule Breidablik News Breidablik Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Lech Poznan Total over 2
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Polish side Lech Poznań will take on Icelandic club Breidablik on Tuesday, July 22. The match kicks off at 20:30 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: match preview

Lech Poznań have had a rocky start to the new season. First, they lost 1-2 to Legia in the Polish Super Cup, and just a few days later suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Cracovia in the Ekstraklasa. Prior to that, they had a setback in a friendly—meaning Lech are currently enduring a three-match losing streak. The team are the reigning champions from last season and now kick off their campaign from the second qualifying round.

Breidablik entered the season earlier, as Iceland operates on a spring-to-autumn system. The club is currently third in the league table, but with three teams tied on 30 points, the title race promises to be tense and thrilling. Breidablik began their Champions League qualification with a 0-1 loss in the first leg, but bounced back in style, thrashing KF Ignatia 5-0. The team advanced to the second round and will now look to take the next step.

However, facing Lech Poznań will be a massive challenge. The Polish side boasts a higher-quality squad and typically starts qualification campaigns confidently at home.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lech Poznań have lost their last three matches.
  • Breidablik have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games.
  • Lech Poznań have scored at least once in each of their previous 17 matches.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Lech Poznań: Mrozek; Douglas, Milic, Gurgul; Gumny, Pereira, Thordarson, Kozubal, Bengtsson; Ishak, Jagiełło
  • Breidablik: A. Einarsson; Valgeirsson, Margeirsson, Orrason, Jönsson; Thorsteinsson, Ludviksson, Gunnlaugsson; V. Einarsson, Thomsen, Omarsson

Prediction

On home turf, Lech Poznań are clear favorites. I expect them to secure a win, and my tip is for the hosts’ individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Lech Poznan Total over 2
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 Sunderland Recommended 1xBet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Bet now 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.9 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Recommended Melbet
FC Copenhagen vs Drita prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.95 Drita Bet now Mostbet
RFS vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? RFS Odds: 1.77 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Nancy Odds: 1.6 Strasbourg Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 2.05 Athletic Club Bet now Melbet
FC St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 FC St. Gallen Odds: 1.6 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.88 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended 1xBet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.84 Servette FC Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Estudiantes - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:52 The Puszcza vs Ruch Chorzów match interrupted. The reason revealed Football news Today, 13:29 What a drama! The real reason why Saúl refused to sign with Trabzonspor revealed – everything was decided in the final minutes. Football news Today, 13:24 A viral video of Feyenoord’s player presentation takes the internet by storm Football news Today, 13:03 It's done! Roma reach agreement with Flamengo for Wesley Football news Today, 12:53 Arteta believes Arsenal squad is still incomplete Football news Today, 12:29 Como continues to make moves in the transfer market! Real Madrid player set for Serie A debut Football news Today, 12:23 Milan continues negotiations with Brighton over Estupiñán. Is there any progress? Boxing News Today, 12:08 What is going on? Oleksandr Usyk doesn't even make the current top 10 P4P in the world, according to a renowned portal Football news Today, 11:46 What?! FIFA imposes transfer ban on Barcelona Other Sports News Today, 11:42 Trump pressures NFL team to restore racist name. Threats have been made...
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores