Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025

As part of the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, Lecce will face Napoli. The match will take place on Saturday, May 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Lecce are spending their third consecutive season in Serie A and, as usual, are battling for survival. The team looked quite promising in the first half of the season, but things clearly took a downturn at the start of 2025. Their winless streak has dragged on for a while, with their last victory dating back to January 31.

In recent matches, Lecce have been fighting tooth and nail, but it hasn’t translated into results. The team put up a fight against Roma, Milan, and Juventus, but failed to pick up any points. In their last game, the Giallorossi unexpectedly held Atalanta to a draw, a result that could prove crucial in their bid to stay in the top flight.

It’s worth noting that Lecce have a tough run-in: after Napoli, they’ll face Verona, Torino, and Lazio. The proximity to the relegation zone hints at a dramatic end to the season. It looks like the relegation battle will come down to Lecce, Venezia, and Empoli, with only one team able to survive.

Looking at the league table, it seems Lecce have forgotten how to play at home. At the Via del Mare, they’ve conceded as many as 30 goals—second worst in the league after Verona. Scoring has also been a struggle, as Lecce currently have the lowest goal tally in Serie A.

Napoli have a golden opportunity to bring the Scudetto back to Naples. Under Conte, the team has capitalized on Inter’s slip-ups, as Inter crashed out of the Coppa Italia and lost twice in a row in Serie A. Now the Partenopei are the main favorites, and their three-point lead over their rivals inspires even more confidence.

After Kvaratskhelia’s departure, the unexpected leader of the team has become Scott McTominay, who’s enjoying his first season in Naples. His five goals in the last three matches have secured vital wins over Empoli, Monza, and Torino, and the Scotsman is arguably enjoying the best spell of his career.

With four games left, Antonio Conte’s side need just 10 more points to clinch the title. Given the level of their remaining opponents, Napoli simply must win Serie A. After Lecce, the Partenopei will face Genoa, Parma, and Cagliari.

Conte does have some selection headaches, as Buongiorno, Anguissa, and Lobotka all left the previous match with injuries. Time will tell if they’ll be fit, but it’s uncertain whether they’ll be available for the game against Lecce.

Match facts

Lecce have yet to win at home in 2025.

Napoli have won their last three matches by an aggregate score of 6-0.

Lecce average 2.6 goals per game at home, while Napoli average 1.4 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Lecce : Falcone, Gendrey, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo, Ramadani, Koulibaly, Karlsson, Caba, Berisha, Krstovic.

: Falcone, Gendrey, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo, Ramadani, Koulibaly, Karlsson, Caba, Berisha, Krstovic. Napoli: Meret, Olivera, Marin, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, McTominay, Gilmour, Lobotka, Politano, Raspadori, Lukaku.

H2H

Lecce haven’t beaten Napoli at home since 2011.

Napoli have kept clean sheets in their last three matches against Lecce.

Prediction

Napoli can’t afford to drop points in a match like this. That said, Lecce certainly won’t go down without a fight, as they’re in real danger of slipping into Serie B next season. This promises to be a fascinating clash, but I don’t believe the hosts can pull off an upset. The visitors will have to work for it, but their class and individual quality should prevail. My bet is on a Napoli victory.