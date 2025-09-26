RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Lecce vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025

Lecce vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lecce vs Bologna prediction Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 28 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare
Bologna Bologna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 28, 2025, the Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce will host the matchday 5 clash of the Italian Serie A, where the home side welcomes Bologna.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Lecce have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Bologna have won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • Head-to-head stats over the last 5 meetings: Lecce - 0 wins, draws - 2, Bologna - 3 wins.
  • The first meeting between these sides dates back to 1989, when Bologna triumphed 2-1.
  • Lecce have conceded 8 goals in their last 4 matches.

Match preview:

Lecce have endured a poor start to the season. With three defeats and one draw from their first four matches, the team is struggling, but they continue to entertain at home, where they traditionally play with added energy. Bologna, meanwhile, are building a consistent game under Vincenzo Italiano and are eyeing a firm spot in the European qualification places.

The main intrigue of the match: can Lecce capitalize on home support to grab crucial points, or will the more balanced and experienced Bologna showcase their class and come out on top?

A tense battle is expected, with much likely to depend on clinical finishing up front and defensive discipline at the back.

Probable lineups:

  • Lecce: Früchtl, Veiga, Gallo, Gabriel, Ndaba, Morente, Kaba, Berisha, Hegalsson, Ndri, Camarda.
  • Bologna: Skorupski, De Silvestri, Vitik, Heggem, Miranda, Freuler, Moro, Orsolini, Bernardeschi, Dominguez, Castro.

Lecce vs Bologna prediction:

Both teams prefer open, attacking football and rarely play goalless games. Lecce tend to score at home, while Bologna consistently create chances against any opponent. Given the attacking potential of the visitors and the home support for Lecce, we can expect at least two goals in this contest.

Prediction: total goals over 1.5.

