Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1?

Miguel Solomons
Le Havre vs Marseille prediction Photo: https://x.com/OM_Officiel
Le Havre Le Havre
Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Le Havre - Marseille
France, Le Havre, Stade Oceane
Marseille Marseille
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Le Havre and Marseille are set to clash in the 33rd round of Ligue 1 on Saturday, May 10. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and I’m here to offer my pick for the winner of this showdown.

Le Havre vs Marseille: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Le Havre are unbeaten in their last two games and have won three of their last six matches.
  • Marseille are winless in five straight away matches: one draw and four losses.
  • Le Havre have scored at least once in 13 consecutive games.
  • Marseille have found the net in each of their last three matches.
  • Marseille boast the second-best attack in Ligue 1 with 67 goals scored.
  • Le Havre have the third-worst defense in the league, conceding 66 goals.
  • In 41% of this season’s matches, Marseille have scored in both halves; Le Havre have conceded in both halves in 48% of games.
  • In the reverse fixture, Marseille thrashed Le Havre 5-1. Le Havre haven’t beaten Marseille since 2001.

Le Havre vs Marseille: Match preview

Le Havre are fighting to maintain their place in the French top flight. Last round, they pulled off a comeback win over Auxerre, netting the decisive goal in stoppage time—a result that boosts both confidence and motivation. They’re now on a two-game unbeaten streak. In their last six games, Le Havre have picked up three wins and one draw. At the moment, they have 31 points, sitting 16th in the table, just one point behind the coveted 15th spot. That position means a play-off for survival, but the chances for direct safety are still alive.

Marseille are building momentum: they’re unbeaten in three straight and have lost just once in their last five matches. In their latest outing, they drew 1-1 with Lille. Marseille currently occupy second place in the standings, with 59 points from 32 games. The gap to fifth place is only two points, so they need to win both remaining matches to secure a Champions League spot. The biggest concern: they haven’t won any of their last five away games. That streak has to end now—otherwise, their grip on second place could slip away.

Probable lineups

  • Le Havre: Gorgelin; Nego, Kinkoue, Sangante, Ballo-Touré; Mwanga, Touré, Kechta; Diawara, Ayew, Soumaré
  • Marseille: Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Kondogbia, Garcia; Bennacer, Højbjerg, Rabiot; Greenwood, Gouiri, Luis Henrique

Prediction

Marseille have been dreadful away from home lately, but their squad is clearly stronger than Le Havre’s. No doubt, it’s going to be a tough battle, but I still believe Marseille will snap their away winless streak. My bet is on a Marseille victory at odds of 1.5.

