Main Predictions Lazio vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Lazio vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Lazio vs Sassuolo prediction Photo: thelaziali.com/ Author unknown
Lazio Lazio
Serie A Italy 26 may 2024, 14:45 Lazio - Sassuolo
-
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, Lazio will face Sassuolo. The match will take place in Rome on Sunday, May 26, starting at 20:45 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Lazio

The Roman "Eagles" have already secured their place in the Europa League, so they have no motivation for the final match. The team is certain to finish in seventh place, which is likely below the expectations of their fans.

On the other hand, it could have been worse. The departure of Maurizio Sarri seems to have positively impacted the team's performance and results. It’s too early to fully evaluate Igor Tudor's work on a larger scale, but he has certainly met the minimum requirements.

Sassuolo

After 11 seasons in Serie A, Sassuolo is leaving the top division. This was unlikely to be predicted at the start of the current campaign, but Davide Ballardini, who replaced Alessio Dionisi as the team's coach, couldn't turn the situation around.

Following a defeat to Genoa in the 36th round, Sassuolo still had a chance of survival, but a loss in the home match against Cagliari sealed the club's unsuccessful season.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Lazio is unbeaten in their last seven matches.
  • Sassuolo hasn't won an away match since November of last year.
  • The last four head-to-head Serie A matches between these teams have ended in victories for Lazio.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction

This match is unlikely to offer exciting football, but that shouldn't stop the hosts from achieving a victory over a demoralized and weaker opponent. I predict a win for Lazio and a total of fewer than 4.5 goals.

Prediction on game Lazio Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.83
Odds: 1.83
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
