Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone?

Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Getty Images
Lazio Lazio
Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Lazio - Juventus
-
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Juventus Juventus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.2
In Serie A's Matchday 36, Lazio will host Juventus at home. The clash is set for Saturday, May 10, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the betting options for this showdown.

Lazio vs Juventus: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lazio are unbeaten in their last five matches: three wins and two draws.
  • At home, Lazio boast an eight-game unbeaten streak: two victories and six draws.
  • Juventus are winless in their last four away games: two draws and two defeats.
  • Lazio have the third-best attack in Serie A, with 58 goals scored.
  • Lazio have found the net in five consecutive matches, and have scored in 12 straight home games.
  • Lazio have scored in both halves in 41% of their matches this season, while Juventus have done so in 23%.
  • Juventus have failed to score in 11% of their matches, while Lazio have drawn a blank in 13%.
  • In the reverse fixture, Juventus defeated Lazio 1-0. In the last five head-to-head meetings, the Bianconeri have claimed three wins, the Eagles two.

Lazio vs Juventus: Match preview

Both teams are teetering on the edge of the UEFA Champions League zone and fighting for a coveted spot in Europe’s elite competition. Juventus and Lazio are level on points. This is a classic six-pointer: the Eagles sit sixth with 63 points, while the Bianconeri are fourth.

Juventus have the edge thanks to their win in the reverse fixture. But with three matchdays remaining, the race for Champions League qualification is set to go down to the wire.

Lazio are in fine form and have gone five matches unbeaten. At home, the Eagles are on an eight-game unbeaten run, although six of those were draws and only two were victories.

Juventus changed head coach before the March international break, but the results haven’t markedly improved: under the new boss, the Bianconeri have three wins, two draws, and one loss in six matches—stability continues to elude them.

Probable lineups

  • Lazio: Mandas; Marušić, Romagnoli, Gila, Pellegrini; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Savona; Weah, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Conceição, González; Kolo Muani

Prediction

This is a crucial fixture for both sides, and I expect a fiercely contested match. Lazio have drawn six of their last eight home games. Given that, I’m backing a draw here, with odds of 3.2.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.2
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores