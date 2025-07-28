RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lausanne-Sport vs Vardar prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Lausanne-Sport vs Vardar prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
FC Lausanne-Sport vs FK Vardar Skopje prediction Photo: https://x.com/lausanne_sport/Author unknownn

31 july 2025, 14:15
- : -
International, Lausanne, Stade de la Tuiliere
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 31, 2025, Lausanne-Sport will host Macedonian side Vardar in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League second qualifying round. In the first encounter, Vardar clinched a 2-1 victory. Let’s break down the odds and pick our winner for this showdown.

Lausanne-Sport

Lausanne-Sport had a solid previous campaign, finishing fifth in the Swiss Super League and earning the right to represent Switzerland in the Conference League. During the offseason, the team played several friendlies, alternating between wins and losses, gradually building their starting XI and regaining match fitness.

Their first official match of the new European season against Macedonian Vardar was a tough one — away from home, the Swiss side fell 1-2 despite having a certain edge in play. However, the squad bounced back quickly: in the opening round of the Super League, Lausanne showed real grit, staging a comeback victory over Winterthur. Trailing twice during the match, they fought back and snatched all three points — 3-2.

It’s especially worth highlighting Lausanne’s strong home form. Last season, in the home table, the club only trailed Swiss football’s giants — Young Boys and Basel. Now, with their fans behind them and after a solid league start, the team is determined to overturn the narrow deficit and push forward in the European bracket.

Vardar

Vardar, as North Macedonia’s Cup winner, is representing their country in the Conference League. The team kicked off their season in this competition, as the Macedonian domestic league hasn’t started yet. In the first qualifying round, they faced La Fiorita from San Marino. The Macedonians won the first leg convincingly, 3-0, and in the return leg, playing with less motivation, drew 2-2 — still enough to advance.

In their first clash against Lausanne, Vardar showed plenty of quality. Although the Swiss side dominated possession, the Macedonians consistently threatened their opponent’s goal. They took the lead late in the first half, Lausanne equalized, but in the 78th minute Vardar netted the winner and held on until the final whistle.

While the team isn’t considered the favorite in this tie, they’ve already found their rhythm and proved they can compete. In the return leg in Switzerland, Vardar will surely put up a fight and look to seize their chance to progress.

Probable line-ups

  • Lausanne-Sport: Letica, Poaty, Oko, Dussenne, Mouanga, Ndiaye, Rochat, Custodio, Diakite, Aydini, Kaly Sene.
  • Vardar: Taleski, Yankulov, Matic, Senghor, Manevski, Dongmo, Bosancic, Castaneda, Omeragic, Mato, Todorovski.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Lausanne-Sport have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in each of Lausanne-Sport’s last 12 games.
  • Vardar are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Vardar’s last 4 games.
  • The first meeting between these teams ended in a 2-1 win for Vardar.

Lausanne-Sport vs Vardar match prediction

Despite Vardar’s good form and their win in the opening leg, Lausanne remain the favorites in this tie. The Swiss side is up and running this season, battled through a tough league opener, and showed character with a comeback win. Now, backed by their home crowd, they’ll look to turn the tide and push the Macedonians to the limit. Expect a confident and attacking display from Lausanne, who are likely to secure progression to the next round. My pick for this match: Lausanne-Sport to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.66.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
