On September 21, Liverpool will play an away match against the Austrian club LASK as part of the first round of the Europa League group stage

LASK

This team made it to the Europa League group stage through qualifying, but they only had to go through one qualifying round. At the end of August, the team from Linz met with the Bosnian Zrinjski Mostar and won on aggregate with a score of 3:2, which did not look so convincing.

At the same time, the team has an impressive start in the Austrian league. Under Thomas Sageder, they have now climbed to third place after seven rounds, behind only Salzburg and Sturm. In five matches of the season, they achieved four victories and suffered only one defeat.

"Liverpool"

The English club has not played in the Europa League since 2016. At the same time, it is not yet clear whether the team will bet on winning the tournament or will try to cling to gold medals in the national championship.

Team coach Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that Liverpool would not be upset if someone else wins the cup.

Apparently, the English club will not use all the main players in the tournament; their priority will be matches in the Premier League.

Statistics and forecast for the match

LASK won their previous four home matches with a score of 8:1, although in these meetings they were played by teams noticeably weaker than the representatives of the English Premier League.

LASK will want to please its fans with a goal against one of the best clubs in the Premier League, and it seems to me that they will succeed. I'll bet on the outcome - both teams will score.