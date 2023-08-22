Prediction on game Win Real Sociedad Odds: 2 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On August 25, Estadio de Gran Canaria (Las Palmas) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Las Palmas will compete with Real Sociedad. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

The club played, as a rule, in the Primera in the second half of the previous century. Moreover, it played several times in the European competitions in the late 60s and 70s. Still, “the Canaries” quickly dropped into the third division of the country in the 90s. They did not stay there, but the team appeared in the La Liga a couple of times, in 2000-2002 and 2015-2018. A new promotion could have happened in the previous summer, but then there was only the 4th place and relegation in the play-offs. Then, Garcia Pimienta remained at his position and won a difficult dispute for the 2nd place – he outperformed a couple of his pursuers by a single point. The beginner is treated as an outsider of the tournament. Nevertheless, “the Islanders” started with a draw in the battle against Mallorca at the home arena, and it was the guests who equalized the score. Moreover, the higher mentioned result was followed by a 0-1 defeat made by Valencia.

The team plays under the rule of its own former trainee, Imanol Alguacil. Moreover, he worked, as a coach, only in the structures of the project from San Sebastian. It goes without saying that he deserved his place in the history of the club, because, at first, the cup was taken, which is the first trophy since the 80s of the previous century (then the current mentor was just starting his player career!), and the previous temporada gave finally an opportunity to “climb” the Champions League, the 4th place. “The Txuri-urdin” tried to strengthen the line-up at the start of the main European tournament, but the possibilities were limited by invitations to Hamari Traoré, Andre Silva or maximum of Zakharyan. At the same time, Sørloth and Illarramendi left the club. As a result, the team lost the points in the battle against Girona in the starting round – the Ukrainian “team” of Tsygankov-Dovbyk worked for the opponent in the second half. The 1-1 score was repeated with Celta – moreover, it conceded the return ball in the 94th minute of the game there.

The last time the clubs played against each other was in the La Liga in 2017/2018. Then Real Sociedad took 4 out of 6 points with the relegated opponent.

