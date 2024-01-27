Las Palmas vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Among the La Liga fixtures scheduled for January 27, one should take note of the impending clash between Las Palmas and Real Madrid. The match prognosis for this encounter has been meticulously crafted by analysts from our esteemed resource.

Las Palmas

Las Palmas, currently positioned admirably in eighth place, navigates the league waters with ease. The newcomer need not concern itself with mere elite status retention; however, breaching the top six remains a mere four points away. In their latest fixture, the team triumphed over Rayo Vallecano with a resounding 2-0 victory, marking their second consecutive win in La Liga. The club contends with a notable setback, with a total of seven key players absent due to various reasons, including international duty, disqualification, and injuries.

Real Madrid

The illustrious Real Madrid, having already secured the Spanish Super Cup in this campaign, finds itself in the runner-up spot in the league under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti. Their pursuit of the leader is a mere one point adrift, with a game in hand. The recent showdown against Almeria unfolded dramatically, as Real initially trailed the underdog 0-2 at home but ultimately triumphed 3-2. The match sparked controversy due to a contentious goal credited to Vinicius, seemingly involving handball, and debates surrounding a penalty decision. Noteworthy for the upcoming fixture is the absence of four key players, most notably Bellingham, who will be sidelined due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Alaba, Courtois, and Militao continue to nurse injuries.

Head-to-head

In the annals of head-to-head encounters, even without delving into historical archives, it is apparent that Real Madrid enjoys a significant advantage. In the first round, the "Los Blancos" managed to overcome their adversary with a 2-0 victory on their home turf.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Prediction

The visiting team enters the encounter as the favored side, although securing three points will not prove a straightforward endeavor. Las Palmas possesses the capability to engage in a competitive struggle against formidable opponents, a challenge that Real Madrid may very well experience firsthand. Anticipate a defensively oriented match, as the hosts are prone to emphasizing their defensive prowess. A prudent wager here would be to consider a total goal count of fewer than three.