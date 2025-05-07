Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction: Will both teams find the net?

On Friday, May 9th, in Matchday 35 of La Liga, Las Palmas will host Rayo Vallecano. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.
Key facts and head-to-head history
- Las Palmas have won just one of their last eight La Liga home games.
- Rayo Vallecano have lost four of their previous five away fixtures.
- Rayo Vallecano have managed only three goals in their last four matches.
- In Matchday 13 this season, Las Palmas beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 away from home.
Match preview
With four rounds remaining in the season, Las Palmas are locked in a battle for La Liga survival. The Canary Islands side sits 18th with 32 points, trailing 17th-placed Alavés by three points—the gap to safety. The fight for Las Palmas is far from over.
In the previous round, the "Yellows" lost a thrilling contest 2-3 to Valencia. Before that, they fell to Athletic Bilbao (0-1) but pulled off a sensational win over Atlético Madrid (1-0). Over their last five fixtures, Diego Martínez’s squad has picked up six points.
Conversely, Rayo Vallecano are enjoying an impressive campaign as they chase only their second-ever qualification for European competition. The Madrid outfit currently sits eighth on 44 points—a position that would secure a spot in the Conference League this season. Few expected “Los Franjirrojos” to be in this race at the start of the campaign.
Last time out, Iñigo Pérez’s men edged Getafe 1-0 at home, snapping a four-match winless streak. Prior to that, Rayo Vallecano lost the Madrid derby to Atlético (0-3) and drew 2-2 with Valencia.
Probable line-ups
- Las Palmas: Horkas; Rosada, McKenna, Marmol, Alex Muñoz; Essugo, Bajcetic; Moleiro, Fabio Silva, Sandro Ramirez; McBurnie
- Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Hernández, Chavarría; Valentín, Unai López; De Frutos, Palazón, Álvaro García; Embarba
Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction
Las Palmas need a win to keep their survival hopes alive, which means they’ll have to take the initiative and leave themselves exposed at the back. Given this, I expect both teams to get on the scoresheet in this match.