RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Spain Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction: Will both teams find the net?

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction: Will both teams find the net?

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction x.com/UDLP_Oficial
Las Palmas Las Palmas
LaLiga Spain 09 may 2025, 15:00 Las Palmas - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain, Las Palmas, Estadio de Gran Canaria
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Friday, May 9th, in Matchday 35 of La Liga, Las Palmas will host Rayo Vallecano. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Las Palmas have won just one of their last eight La Liga home games.
  • Rayo Vallecano have lost four of their previous five away fixtures.
  • Rayo Vallecano have managed only three goals in their last four matches.
  • In Matchday 13 this season, Las Palmas beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 away from home.

Match preview

With four rounds remaining in the season, Las Palmas are locked in a battle for La Liga survival. The Canary Islands side sits 18th with 32 points, trailing 17th-placed Alavés by three points—the gap to safety. The fight for Las Palmas is far from over.

In the previous round, the "Yellows" lost a thrilling contest 2-3 to Valencia. Before that, they fell to Athletic Bilbao (0-1) but pulled off a sensational win over Atlético Madrid (1-0). Over their last five fixtures, Diego Martínez’s squad has picked up six points.

Conversely, Rayo Vallecano are enjoying an impressive campaign as they chase only their second-ever qualification for European competition. The Madrid outfit currently sits eighth on 44 points—a position that would secure a spot in the Conference League this season. Few expected “Los Franjirrojos” to be in this race at the start of the campaign.

Last time out, Iñigo Pérez’s men edged Getafe 1-0 at home, snapping a four-match winless streak. Prior to that, Rayo Vallecano lost the Madrid derby to Atlético (0-3) and drew 2-2 with Valencia.

Probable line-ups

  • Las Palmas: Horkas; Rosada, McKenna, Marmol, Alex Muñoz; Essugo, Bajcetic; Moleiro, Fabio Silva, Sandro Ramirez; McBurnie
  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Hernández, Chavarría; Valentín, Unai López; De Frutos, Palazón, Álvaro García; Embarba

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction

Las Palmas need a win to keep their survival hopes alive, which means they’ll have to take the initiative and leave themselves exposed at the back. Given this, I expect both teams to get on the scoresheet in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
El Kanemi Warriors vs Remo Stars prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 El-Kanemi Warriors vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 May 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.51 Remo Stars Recommended 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.68 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1Win
Bendel Insurance vs Akwa United prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 11:00 Bendel vs Akwa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bendel Insurance Odds: 1.78 Akwa United Bet now 1xBet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 12:25 Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.81 Al-Taawoun Recommended 1Win
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.74 Arsenal Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Tachira vs LDU de Quito prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Deportivo Tachira Odds: 1.52 LDU de Quito Bet now 1xBet
Bahia vs Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.55 Nacional Recommended 1Win
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.84 New York Knicks Bet now Betwinner
Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Universidad de Chile Odds: 1.89 Estudiantes Bet now 1Win
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.79 Palmeiras Recommended 22Bet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Flamengo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.76 Flamengo Bet now 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.86 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:44 "I have a good feeling." Vermaelen believes Arsenal can get past PSG Football news Today, 09:20 Al-Ahly could land a coach from a top European league Football news Today, 09:15 Lamine Yamal’s mother responds to his emotional post after Champions League semi-final exit Football news Today, 08:56 Darwin Núñez could play at the Club World Cup. Which club is after him? Football news Today, 08:50 Wolverhampton set to break transfer record to sign Elliott Football news Today, 08:47 Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's crushing defeat by Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores Football news Today, 08:18 An unusual barter: Bodo/Glimt fans trade fish and reindeer meat for tickets to the Tottenham match Football news Today, 08:14 Gigi Donnarumma shares atmospheric teaser ahead of Arsenal clash Football news Today, 08:10 Manchester United adds Moise Kean to striker shortlist Football news Today, 07:49 Brentford captain Nørgaard believes Liverpool target Mbeumo will leave the club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores