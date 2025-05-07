Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction: Will both teams find the net?

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, May 9th, in Matchday 35 of La Liga, Las Palmas will host Rayo Vallecano. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Las Palmas have won just one of their last eight La Liga home games.

Rayo Vallecano have lost four of their previous five away fixtures.

Rayo Vallecano have managed only three goals in their last four matches.

In Matchday 13 this season, Las Palmas beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 away from home.

Match preview

With four rounds remaining in the season, Las Palmas are locked in a battle for La Liga survival. The Canary Islands side sits 18th with 32 points, trailing 17th-placed Alavés by three points—the gap to safety. The fight for Las Palmas is far from over.

In the previous round, the "Yellows" lost a thrilling contest 2-3 to Valencia. Before that, they fell to Athletic Bilbao (0-1) but pulled off a sensational win over Atlético Madrid (1-0). Over their last five fixtures, Diego Martínez’s squad has picked up six points.

Conversely, Rayo Vallecano are enjoying an impressive campaign as they chase only their second-ever qualification for European competition. The Madrid outfit currently sits eighth on 44 points—a position that would secure a spot in the Conference League this season. Few expected “Los Franjirrojos” to be in this race at the start of the campaign.

Last time out, Iñigo Pérez’s men edged Getafe 1-0 at home, snapping a four-match winless streak. Prior to that, Rayo Vallecano lost the Madrid derby to Atlético (0-3) and drew 2-2 with Valencia.

Probable line-ups

Las Palmas: Horkas; Rosada, McKenna, Marmol, Alex Muñoz; Essugo, Bajcetic; Moleiro, Fabio Silva, Sandro Ramirez; McBurnie

Horkas; Rosada, McKenna, Marmol, Alex Muñoz; Essugo, Bajcetic; Moleiro, Fabio Silva, Sandro Ramirez; McBurnie Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Hernández, Chavarría; Valentín, Unai López; De Frutos, Palazón, Álvaro García; Embarba

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano prediction

Las Palmas need a win to keep their survival hopes alive, which means they’ll have to take the initiative and leave themselves exposed at the back. Given this, I expect both teams to get on the scoresheet in this match.