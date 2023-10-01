Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 2, in the match of the eighth round of the Spanish Championship, a meeting will take place between the teams “Las Palmas” and “Celta”. This confrontation will feature teams from the bottom of the standings, although the guests look very unusual in this status.

"Las Palmas"

This team has returned to the elite of Spanish football and is currently in 18th place, which means it is in the relegation zone.

In seven matches, Las Palmas has scored only five points and is only behind Celta on goal difference. The situation of the modest team does not look the most dire. Even more terrible is the fact that in seven matches, Las Palmas managed to score only two goals. This is one of the worst indicators this season.

"Celta"

The Vigo team also has five points and a negative goal difference of minus four. At the same time, Celta scores much more than their next opponent - they have seven goals to their name.

Thanks to this, they are above Las Palmas and are not yet in the relegation zone. In the last match, Celta could not defeat Alaves and so far the fans have no reason to rejoice. Most likely, their idols will spend the entire season at the bottom of the standings and will fight for survival.

Game forecast and interesting facts

In the last seven matches involving Las Palmas, the total of 2.5 goals was not scored. Moreover, Las Palmas have failed to win 22 of their last 23 matches.

Bookmakers see the away favorite, although not an obvious one. Please note that Las Palmas plays much better at home and has not yet suffered defeats. I will bet that less than 2.5 goals will be scored in the match at odds of 1.65.