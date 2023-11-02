Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.9 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the 11th round of the Spanish Championship there will be a match between the teams “Las Palmas” and “Atlético”. The meeting will take place on November 3. It is interesting that the hosts have gained a good momentum and can upset even such a serious opponent.

"Las Palmas"

This season, the team makes it clear to all critics that they are not going to return to Segunda after reaching Primera in the first season.

If at the start of the season Las Palmas had big problems, gaining only two points in the first five rounds, then after that the situation improved with each round.

At the moment, after 10 rounds, the hosts have already scored 11 points and are in 12th place, which looks like a very good result.

"Atlético"

The Madrid team also had some problems at the start of the season, losing several points in matches against weak teams.

Before the start of the group stage of the Champions League, they returned to form and are now performing quite productively in both tournaments.

In the championship, the “mattress guys” have a streak of five victories in a row and are in fourth place. Now Diego Simeone's team is behind the leading Real Madrid and Girona by three points and Barcelona by two.

Statistics and prediction

The visitors are on a five-game winning streak, while the home team have won three of their last five matches.

This battle will feature unequal opponents, but the match will be very interesting. I would venture to guess that there will be few goals scored here. I will bet on the outcome of the total being less than 2.5 at odds of 1.90.