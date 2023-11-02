RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid prediction
Las Palmas Las Palmas
LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid
-
- : -
Spain, Las Palmas, Estadio de Gran Canaria
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.9

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the match of the 11th round of the Spanish Championship there will be a match between the teams “Las Palmas” and “Atlético”. The meeting will take place on November 3. It is interesting that the hosts have gained a good momentum and can upset even such a serious opponent.

"Las Palmas"

This season, the team makes it clear to all critics that they are not going to return to Segunda after reaching Primera in the first season.

If at the start of the season Las Palmas had big problems, gaining only two points in the first five rounds, then after that the situation improved with each round.

At the moment, after 10 rounds, the hosts have already scored 11 points and are in 12th place, which looks like a very good result.

"Atlético"

The Madrid team also had some problems at the start of the season, losing several points in matches against weak teams.

Before the start of the group stage of the Champions League, they returned to form and are now performing quite productively in both tournaments.

In the championship, the “mattress guys” have a streak of five victories in a row and are in fourth place. Now Diego Simeone's team is behind the leading Real Madrid and Girona by three points and Barcelona by two.

Statistics and prediction

The visitors are on a five-game winning streak, while the home team have won three of their last five matches.

This battle will feature unequal opponents, but the match will be very interesting. I would venture to guess that there will be few goals scored here. I will bet on the outcome of the total being less than 2.5 at odds of 1.90.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.9

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 04:45 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Melbourne City FC Odds: 2 Sydney FC Recommended MelBet
Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 11:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.6 Al-Hilal Bet now MelBet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 11:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.97 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now MelBet
Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Galatasaray Odds: 1.79 Kasimpasa Recommended MelBet
Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 15:30 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Darmstadt Odds: 1.6 Bochum Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023